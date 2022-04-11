ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard begins with jury selection

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The trial for Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard began Monday as jury selection got underway.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who didn’t name Depp in the essay, had accused the “Edward Scissorhands” actor of physical and verbal abuse two years earlier. Depp denied the accusation.

Depp’s lawsuit, which he filed in 2019 in Fairfax County, Va., claims the op-ed “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Related
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Lengthy Lawsuit Just Added Emails From Jason Momoa And More Amongst Other Major Names

The ongoing legal disputes between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been full of twists and turns. With multiple lawsuits centered on the media coverage and public discourse surrounding their marriage (and the high profile nature of both parties’ celebrity status) it’s not a surprise that emails and text messages from many other celebrities have been a part of the legal proceedings. Now, a whole new batch of celebrities, including Jason Momoa, have found themselves wrapped up in the case.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
