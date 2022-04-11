Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard begins with jury selection

The trial for Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard began Monday as jury selection got underway.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who didn’t name Depp in the essay, had accused the “Edward Scissorhands” actor of physical and verbal abuse two years earlier. Depp denied the accusation.

Depp’s lawsuit, which he filed in 2019 in Fairfax County, Va., claims the op-ed “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”