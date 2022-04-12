ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Beer and burgers were the stars at this fest

By Special to The Laker/Lutz News
The Laker/Lutz News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe festival-goers came from as close as Land O’ Lakes, and from as far away as Jacksonville, to attend the second annual Pasco County Burger & Beer Festival. They had a common goal: To sample...

lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 2

Related
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
Westword

The Craziest Beers Planned for Collaboration Fest

You might be surprised to hear that the ramen beer going on tap at Collaboration Fest in April isn’t even the first beer in Colorado to be brewed with the popular dried noodles. Then again, you might not be. The first one was brewed at Chain Reaction Brewing in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Land O' Lakes, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Hamburger#At Land#Food Drink
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.9 WBLM

Beer Fest Celebrating Women in the Beer Industry is Happening in Portland, Maine in April

Maine beer culture is unmatched. In fact, Portland has the most breweries per capita than anywhere else in the country. Industrial Way is home to a handful of breweries perfect for an afternoon brewery crawl. In the summertime, it's not unusual to stumble upon a food truck or two and live entertainment. Not to mention many breweries are kid and dog friendly.
PORTLAND, ME
Focus Daily News

Big Texas Beer Fest at Fair Park March 26

The 10th annual Big Texas Beer Fest returns to the Automobile Building at Fair Park March 26. Since its founding in 2012, the event has raised almost $60,000 for the North Texas Food Bank and been named best beer fest by several media outlets. Chad Montgomery, one of the festival...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy