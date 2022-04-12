Transformation Tuesday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Brown from Outdoor Living Unlimited says now is the time to let his team...

100.7 WITL

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Surprise Independent

3 easy ways to update your outdoor entertaining space

(BPT) - With summer just around the corner, now is the right time to plan ahead for outdoor entertaining, so you can look forward to enjoying your outdoor space more than ever. Dream about how you'd like to spend time in your yard, then start making plans so you can be ready in plenty of time for the warmer months to come.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bradenton Herald

However you picture the inside of this Ohio home — you’re wrong. Prepare yourself

The house equivalent of the supervillain Two-Face from the “Batman” franchise has hit the real estate market for $475,000 in Akron, Ohio — in the coolest way possible. The custom-built, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, that’s referred to as an “architectural masterpiece” in the listing on Zillow, seems to take on a different shape, depending on where you’re standing.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

3 Brilliant Lessons to Steal from This Tiny Kitchen in a Converted 220-Square-Foot School Bus

Back in 2020, Caleb Brackney was looking for an affordable home while he attended graduate school as an architecture student at the University of Tennessee. That’s when he had a brilliant idea: He decided to put down $3,000 and buy a 1995 Thomas International school bus. Brackney then used the remaining $7,000 of his $10,000 budget to create a 220-square-foot house on wheels!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Tour Real Simple's First-Ever Get It Done Virtual Home

Look around—it'll help you finally get those "someday" tasks off your to-do list. Most of us have a list of lingering home projects we've been putting off for months (or maybe even years). Grab a pen—it's time to cross those "someday" tasks off your to-do list! To motivate you to finally complete these home projects, we created the 2022 Get It Done Virtual Home. In collaboration with YouSee Studio, we "built" a two-story colonial that you can tour right from your computer. It will inspire you to reorganize your pantry, revamp your bathroom (no remodeling necessary), decorate those blank walls, and much more.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Your Kitchen, Step by Step

When it comes to cleaning and disinfecting your home, your kitchen should be a priority. After all, it’s the space where you prepare food. Plus, it’s often the hub of family gatherings, and who wants to hang out in a dirty kitchen? Follow our ultimate cleaning kitchen guide to keep every appliance and surface clean and tidy.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN

