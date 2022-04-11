ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland women’s basketball adds top-60 recruits Brianna McDaniel, Gia Cooke to bolster roster after mass exodus

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjXES_0f6vIrwn00
After Maryland women's basketball watched five players enter the transfer portal last week, coach Brenda Frese, above, and the Terps received commitments from four-star guards Gia Cooke and Brianna McDaniel on Monday. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Kenneth K. Lam

After Maryland women’s basketball watched five players enter the transfer portal in less than 48 hours last week, the program received some good news Monday when four-star guards Gia Cooke and Brianna McDaniel committed to the Terps.

Cooke and McDaniel are both ranked in the top-60 of the Class of 2022 by ESPN . McDaniel, who played for Chicago’s Kenwood Academy, is the 10th best guard and the No. 42 overall player in the nation. Cooke, who attends Bishop McNamara in Prince George’s County, is the 12th best guard and No. 52 overall player.

Both players originally committed to Texas A&M but reopened their recruitment last week after Aggies coach Gary Blair announced his retirement.

McDaniel, who suffered a torn ACL and slightly torn meniscus in March 2021, averaged 14.5 points and close to two steals per game during her senior season at Kenwood. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 18 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Cooke averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists while guiding Bishop McNamara to its third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game, where the Mustangs lost to St. John’s.

The commitments come after sophomore forward-guard Angel Reese, junior guard Ashley Owusu, junior forward Mimi Collins, as well as two reserves in graduate student guard Channise Lewis and sophomore guard Taisiya Kozlova, entered the transfer portal early last week.

The loss of Reese and Owusu came as a surprise since both players were Associated Press All-Americans who were expected to lead the Terps in 2022-23 after back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

Reese, a McDonald’s All American at St. Frances, was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2020 — the highest-ranked recruit in program history — and the No. 1 wing, according to ESPN. She averaged a team-best 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and shot 50% from the field in 32 games.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese still has work to do in filling out a roster that also lost starting guard Katie Benzan and forward-guard Chloe Bibby, who declared for the WNBA draft after exhausting their eligibility. The Terps’ lone remaining starter, Diamond Miller, will be sidelined for three to six months after undergoing knee surgery.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

SLU announces Rebecca Tillet as the new head women’s basketball coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Billikens women’s basketball team announced their new head coach Tuesday. Rebecca Tillett is the eighth head coach in the program’s history. She spent the last four years reinvigorating the women’s team at Longwood University, turning the program around and leading them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and their first NCAA Tournament victory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Day

Corey Floyd leaving UConn before playing a single game

UConn guard Corey Floyd, Jr., has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, before playing a game for the Huskies. Floyd, who's from Franklin, N.J., and attended Roselle Catholic High School, sat out his freshman season as a redshirt and only practiced with the team. His departure is a...
FRANKLIN, NJ
The Day

Fairfield names Carly Thibault-DuDonis its new women's basketball coach

Fairfield — Carly Thibault-DuDonis, a 2009 East Lyme graduate, was named head coach of the Fairfield University women's basketball program on Monday. Thibault-DuDonis, the daughter or former Connecticut Sun and current Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault, replaces Joe Frager, who retired after 15 seasons. Frager led the Stags...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

St. Mary’s College’s Skylar Kaplan is among 9 women playing varsity college baseball. There’s hope this is just a start.

Skylar Kaplan is delivering arguably the biggest pitch of her athletic career. Kaplan, a Glen Burnie resident and North County graduate, joined the St. Mary’s College baseball team as a right-handed pitcher. She is one of only nine women playing varsity college baseball in the United States and Canada this spring, according to Baseball For All, a baseball nonprofit that builds gender equity by ...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bibby
Person
Gary Blair
Person
Brenda Frese
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
WMDT.com

Wildcats improve to 4-2 after shutting out Delmarva Christian

DELMAR, Md.– The Delmar Wildcats beat Delmarva Christian in a final score of 3-0 on Tuesday. The Wildcats would be the ones to strike first with a goal by Baylie Phillips. Maci Bradford would put the Wildcats up 2-0 in the 2nd half, and Baylie Phillips would score her second goal with an assist from Mackenzie Carroll.
DELMAR, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Moving on up: Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up in latest poll

It may have been a difficult week for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, but that didn’t stop the Scarlet Knights from making a move in the latest poll. No. 13 Rutgers have now lost two straight games, but they moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Rutgers is now the third-highest ranked team from the Big Ten in the most recent ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. No. 3 Northwestern is followed by No. 8 Maryland. They are No. 11 in the latest RPI released by the NCAA. On Saturday, Rutgers lost 21-13 at Northwestern. On the previous weekend, Rutgers dropped a 13-12 overtime loss to No. 23 Arizona State. Rutgers, now 10-3 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Big Ten, is hoping to bounce back with a midweek game against Wagner. RelatedRutgers football offers four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren on Saturday visit The two losses in the Big Ten have been against Northwestern and Maryland, both programs ranked higher than the Scarlet Knights. Last season, Rutgers beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then lost in the next round to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy