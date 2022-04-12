ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Trailer Shows the Girls Going ‘Album Mode’

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GHBd_0f6vIq4400

Click here to read the full article.

Peacock has released the first trailer for Season 2 of its original comedy series “ Girls5eva ,” which follows a ’90s girl group of the same name as they attempt to rise to pop star relevance once again.

The trailer picks up with the characters played by Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry united behind a piano, ready to write an album that represents their own creative vision for the first time. The creative opportunity quickly shows that it has some strings attached, with a six-week deadline fast approaching.

“We wrote all the songs on the album, so that means, if everybody hates it, they hate you as a person on every level,” Phillips’ Summer tells her bandmates.

“We are officially in album mode,” Goldsberry’s Wickie announces.

The trailer also offers a peek at the bounty of guest stars joining the Peacock series for the upcoming season, which will include appearances by Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Chad L. Coleman (“The Wire,” “The Walking Dead”), Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Hoda Kotb (“Today,” “NBC News”), Tim Meadows (“The Goldbergs,” “Mean Girls”), Grey Henson (“Mean Girls the Musical,” “A Journal for Jordan”), James Monroe Inglehart (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), John Lutz (“30 Rock,” “Sisters”), Judy Gold (“Better Things,” “Search Party”), Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That,” “Sex and the City”), Pat Battle (“NBC New York”), Piter Marek (“The Blacklist,” “Ugly Betty”), Amy Sedaris (“Strangers with Candy,” “Elf”) and Neil Flynn (“Mean Girls,” “Scrubs”).

“Girls5eva” comes from Universal Television. Meredith Scardino serves as showrunner and as an executive producer, alongside Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. The first three episodes of Season 2 will launch on May 5.

Watch the trailer below.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why ‘The White Lotus’ Is Competing as a Limited Series at the Emmys, Despite Jennifer Coolidge’s Season 2 Return

Click here to read the full article. As production on Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus” continues in Sicily, Italy, the Television Academy has now confirmed that the show’s first season will nonetheless be eligible to compete as a limited series in this year’s Emmy Awards. The ruling comes even though original cast member Jennifer Coolidge is set to return for the seven-episode second installment of the hit series. Even though that would appear to make Season 2 a continuation of “The White Lotus,” and therefore a drama, the Academy ruled that it could still fall under its rules in...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Hacks’ Season 2 Adds Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen, Martha Kelly as Recurring Guest Stars

Click here to read the full article. As “Hacks” takes Deborah Vance’s show on the road, she’s encountering a bevy of new characters in Season 2. The series, which is expected to return later this spring on HBO Max (premiere date still TBD), has added Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly and Ming-Na Wen as recurring guest stars this season. Also appearing as a guest star: Comedian Margaret Cho. HBO is mum on whether Cho (“The Flight Attendant,” “Fire Island,” “Good on Paper”) will play herself as a fellow comedian, or another character on the show. The streamer also kept quiet on character...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Dropout’ Star Amanda Seyfried ‘Wants to Get Lost a Little Bit More’ In Transformative Roles

Click here to read the full article. After months of near-total immersion in the facts and nuances of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ tale of big-tech startup fraud to make Hulu’s acclaimed miniseries “The Dropout,” the convicted exec’s ongoing real-life story – she faces sentencing in September – still looms large in its creative team’s headspace. “There was already a point where I had kind of washed my hands of it. I had a moment after we finished shooting where I was like ‘Okay, well that was good – I’m done,’” star Amanda Seyfried told Variety at an FYC screening at the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Grey Henson
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Neil Flynn
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Jeff Richmond
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Hoda Kotb
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Abbott Elementary’ EP Says Star & Creator Quinta Brunson Is “A Lifelong Student Of Comedy” – Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. Quinta Brunson said she knew that she and executive producers Randall Einhorn and Patrick Schumacker had something special with Abbott Elementary. Since it premiered, the ABC comedy has made waves on social media and gained a passionate following. “[The reception] is so humbling — it reminds you why you do this job,” she said. “We’re happy to have people love it too.” Contenders TV — Deadline’s Complete Coverage During Sunday’s Contenders TV event, Brunson joined Einhorn and Schumacker to talk about how the show came together, the “genius” of breakout Janelle James and more. In Abbott Elementary,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls5eva#Universal Television
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

This Surprising Euphoria Star Is Joining Hacks Season 2

Watch: Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive. Get ready to see a new side of Martha Kelly in HBO Max's Hacks. HBO announced on March 18 that the actress is set to join season two of the Emmy-nominated series as a recurring guest star after playing Laurie the drug dealer in Euphoria.
TV SERIES
Cheddar News

Looking Ahead to Season 2 of 'Girls5Eva' From SXSW 2022

A Peacock streaming show about a '90s one-hit-wonder girl group getting another chance at musical success, "Girls5Eva" drops its second season on the platform on May 5. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo sat down with creator Meredith Scardino and actor Paula Pell from South By Southwest in Austin, Texas, to talk about what fans can expect from the series in Season 2. "They're going to create their first studio album, which is really exciting," Scardino said. "So we're going to follow that journey as they as they get back in the studio."
AUSTIN, TX
Collider

'A Friend of the Family': Mckenna Grace Joins Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks in Peacock's True Crime Series

One of Mckenna Grace's next roles will be in a true crime limited series. Peacock has announced that Grace has been cast in the upcoming series A Friend of the Family, where she will play Jan Broberg, the daughter of Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin) and the real life victim of a sinister kidnapping at the hands of the family's friend and neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy).
TV SERIES
Variety

How Selena Gomez Could Make Emmys History With ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Only two Latinas have been nominated at the Emmys in the lead actress comedy category in its 78-year history, and it’s no laughing matter. But, this year, we could see the third with Selena Gomez in the mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu. Possibly following in the footsteps of Rita Moreno (who was nominated in 1983 for “9 to 5”) and America Ferrera (who won in 2007 for “Ugly Betty” and received another nom in 2008), Gomez’s role as Mabel Mora has been one of the bright spots of the show alongside comedic...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Duncanville’: First Look at Season 3 of Amy Poehler’s Fox Animated Comedy (VIDEO)

Spring is here and that means fresh episodes of fan-favorite shows from Fox‘s animated lineup — including comedy Duncanville!. In an exclusive first look at Season 3 of the series from creators Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker Scully, and Mike Scully, the animated family at the center of the show embark on wild adventures in two new promos. For those less familiar with the program, Duncanville revolves around a 15-year-old boy named Duncan (voiced by Poehler) along with his family and friends.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Trailer Resurrects the Canadian Comedy Institution

Click here to read the full article. After nearly 30 years, a beloved Canadian sketch comedy institution is coming back to TV next month. “The Kids in the Hall,” a new streaming revival of the classic sketch comedy show of the same name, will premiere on Prime Video May 13. The news was accompanied by a teaser trailer that shows the members of “The Kids in the Hall” sketch group –– Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson –– waking up in a grave marked “The Kids in the Hall TV Show,” along with 1989 to 1995,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has joined the Peacock series “Poker Face,” the mystery drama starring Natasha Lyonne that was created by Rian Johnson. Plot details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Details on the character Gordon-Levitt will play, including how many episodes he will appear in, are also under wraps. “Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Gordon-Levitt is the first confirmed cast member of the series besides...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams on the Season 1 Finale’s Love Triangle and Those ‘Office’ Comparisons

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen “Zoo Balloon,” Episode 13 of “Abbott Elementary.” Like his “Abbott Elementary” character Gregory Eddie, Tyler James Williams is a bit nerdy. Gregory, as a result of his father’s indoctrination, has an encyclopedic knowledge of gardening tactics. He struggles to express himself, making interior design faux pas in his classroom until fellow teacher Janine (series creator Quinta Brunson) steps in to help. He’s a picky eater who hates pizza, and often spends his lunch hour eating a sandwich alone in his car, even though his colleagues...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy