‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Lead U.K. Box Office

By Naman Ramachandran
 1 day ago
Warner Bros.’ “ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore ” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £5.8 million ($7.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its second weekend, Paramount’s “ Sonic The Hedgehog 2 ” collected £2.9 million and now has a total of £10.6 million. Also in its second weekend, Universal’s “The Bad Guys” took £1.1 million and has £4.8 million in third place.

In fourth position, and also in its second weekend, Sony’s “Morbius” collected £740,336 and has a total of £5 million.

Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “The Batman,” which earned £623,866 and has a total of £39.2 million after six weekends.

Debuting in seventh place was Universal’s Berlin title “The Outfit” with £96,600.

The upcoming weekend, as the territory goes into the Easter holiday frame, is replete with big releases.

“The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang, is being opened wide by Paramount at over 300 locations.

Also opening wide at more than 300 locations is Warner Bros.’ “Operation Mincemeat” headlined by Colin Firth. Another major release is Universal’s ‘The Northman,” directed by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Ethan Hawke, Bjork and Willem Dafoe.

Mubi is opening Paul Verhoeven’s controversial Cannes title “Benedetta” at more than 100 locations, while another Cannes title, Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” is getting a limited release from Third Window Films.

Towards the end of this week, several Indian communities celebrate their New Year and consequently there are two big releases – “KGF: Chapter 2,” starring Yash, the sequel to 2018 blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1,” and “Beast,” starring Vijay.

