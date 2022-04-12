ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Mother / Nai 呀奶: Master of Fine Arts Photography Exhibition by Lianne Milton

wisc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Garver Feed Mill Canvas Gallery, Madison, WI. “I explore reconstructed autobiographical narratives about my family history, transgenerational memory, and the Chinese...

art.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Open Regional Exhibit focuses on photography

PENDLETON — This year’s Open Regional Exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts focuses on photography. The show is open to all adult amateur and professional artists who live in Eastern Oregon or southeastern Washington. In addition, there is a category for youths ages 13-17. Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said the exhibition typically features upwards of 100-120 photographs, representing the work of about 75 visual artists. She is hoping to capture even more during the 2022 show. In an effort to do just that, arts center staff reached out to area high schools and colleges. Lavadour also encourages photographers of all skill levels to enter their work.
PENDLETON, OR
GazetteXtra

Beloit College showcases feminist photography exhibit

BELOIT The Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College is featuring a photo exhibit titled “Donna Ferrato: Feminist Generations” that will be on display at the museum and virtually until Friday. As part of March being National Women’s History Month, this exhibit provides a lens through which to see how the feminist movement has evolved, from the first domestic violence shelters to #MeToo, and sex clubs to courtrooms deciding the...
BELOIT, WI
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington photography exhibit to focus on reimagined downtown

This portrait of photographers, from left, Julian Willingham, Andre Wright Jr., Sara A. Crawford and Shakira Hunt will be in ‘Downtown Reimagined.’ Photo by Joe del Tufo/Moonloop Photography   A sidewalk photography exhibit opening Friday by four Wilmington photographers offering a series of portraits capturing the creative and vibrant downtown culture. Showing work in “Downtown Reimagined” exhibit are Joe del ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Oswego County Today

Encaustic Exhibit Opens At Salmon River Fine Art Center

PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announces the opening of “Exploring Encaustics: Painting with Fire,” a special art exhibition. The show features the encaustic work of member artists Ann Buchau and Beth Sotherden from their year-long encaustic journey in an online course called “Painting with Fire,” where they explored a wide variety of techniques taught by over 26 world renown encaustic artists.
PULASKI, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
Fstoppers

The Art and Beauty of ICM Photography

ICM (aka Intentional Camera Movement) photography...as a photographic technique in general...still feels very much on the fringes of what most traditional photographers are willing to accept as a valid form of photographic expression. ICM is, in essence, also Long Exposure Photography, because it requires longer shutter speeds to be used in order to move the camera during the exposure to create unique images that are quite different from the status quo.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Of Fine Arts#Chinese
DCist

New Immersive Photography Exhibit Brings The Climate Crisis Home To D.C.

The immersive documentary photography exhibit Coal+Ice visualizes the climate crisis. In the wake of natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and droughts, temporary relief tents house the displaced, serve as medical facilities, and store supplies. At the REACH at Kennedy Center, a similar structure now holds an immersive documentary exhibit, COAL + ICE, which seeks to dramatically visualize the climate change crisis — including by signaling that, without action, these emergency structures are likely to become much more commonplace in the years to come.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Perfect Your Photography Using the Seven Elements of Art

Photography is an art, and like all art forms, seven basic elements comprise our images. Although, I challenge that number, I think there are eight. Understanding these elements helps us to take our creativity to the next level. The first of these elements is the line. Most of our photographs...
PHOTOGRAPHY
BBC

In pictures: 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

The winners of the Professional category of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards have been announced, with Adam Ferguson named as Photographer of the Year for a series of self-portraits of migrants in Mexico as they wait to cross the border into the United States. Migrantes is a series of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WWD

Homo Faber’s Sophomore Edition Opens Venice’s Season of Art

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Homo Faber has officially kicked off the season of arts in Venice. At its sophomore edition, the cultural event celebrating craftsmanship in all forms opened on Sunday, offering a compelling showcase for tourists and local visitors in the leadup to the city’s Biennale Arte, slated to run April 23 to Nov. 27.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection Running through May 1, Homo Faber champions artisanal talent by showcasing a variety of materials,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Ars Electronica Launch Prize for Latin American Artists Working With Technology

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology. The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria. The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

FKA Twigs Directed a Short Film Starring Isamu Noguchi’s Sculptures

Click here to read the full article. Dancers shimmy, step, and sway around the sinewy sculptures of Isamu Noguchi in a new film directed by FKA Twigs. The music video, titled Playscape, was released to mark the announcement of the seven finalists for the 2022 International Woolmark Prize, which honors rising fashion talents from around the world. This year’s edition was “inspired by Noguchi’s ground-breaking multi-disciplinary work and the importance of play in creativity,” according to the website. FKA Twigs, a British avant-pop artist, partnered with the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum to assemble the works inspired by the sculptor’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

Birds of a Feather: Photography Unearths Joy Amidst Addictions

The power of photography as an agent of change can be expressed in a variety of ways; one of these methods is a collaborative approach being adopted by the photographer, resulting in a direct involvement with the subjects being photographed. This approach is not always well understood because, more often than not, the output of these kinds of participatory projects — where a group of people are asked to have a say in their own representation — disguises the long process of confrontation and collaboration that lies behind the images. Birds of a Feather (Art Paper Editions, 2021) is an exception in this sense. The book is the result of an intense collaboration that puts many pieces together; it feels like a scrapbook where the process behind the project is fully disclosed. The publication is made up of photographs by the Belgian artist Vincen Beeckman, texts by British writer and critic Colin Pantall, and visual contents by Belgian designer and writer Lien Van Leemput. But, more importantly, the book contains traces of an interaction with the people at OpStap, an organization that helps people manage, overcome, and recover from drug addictions in Ghent, Belgium.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Cardinal

Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Turner Prize 2022: Trafalgar Square whipped cream artist among nominees

The artist who put a giant whipped cream sculpture on the Fourth Plinth in London's Trafalgar Square is among the nominees for this year's Turner Prize. Heather Phillipson is shortlisted for the annual art award alongside Ingrid Pollard, Veronica Ryan and Sin Wai Kin. Jury co-chair Helen Legg described them...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

David McKee helped to shape my life as an artist

I was a boarding pupil (on a Devon county scholarship) at Plymouth College, a direct grant school, from September 1960 until July 1968. The art master there was Derek Holland. He ran an after-school art class, where it was possible to make sculpture and use materials that were difficult within the confines of a school timetable.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy