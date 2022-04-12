ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

First Horizon is Committed to Supporting Efforts to Increase Affordable Housing in Birmingham

 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) joined city officials in the Ensley community to celebrate the completion of the first homes in Oak Hill Belview Heights and to congratulate the buyers. The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council on...

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Housing Help On The Horizon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an ordinance into law Thursday that will buy renters time when they are facing eviction or a major rent increase. The Fair Notice Ordinance requires landlords to give renters at least 60-days notice when rent is going up by more than 5%. It also forces landlords to give renters 60-days notice when they are issuing an eviction. The ordinance will take effect March 25. Nadirah Sabir, who was there for the signing, says she recently faced eviction and is now dealing with a rent increase at her modest North Miami Beach apartment. “if I didn’t have great friends and family I may not be here,” she said. Miami-Dade County commissioners will start delving into another ordinance called the Tenant Bill Of Rights in April. That ordinance would create a housing advocacy office, help with legal fees and put a cap on application fees which landlords charge when they are offering a unit for rent. “We don’t want application fees to be a profit center for greedy landlords,” said Commissioner Eileen Higgins.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

‘Immediate affordable housing’

The City of Boise is looking to pick up some new affordable housing for its roster. On Tuesday, Boise City Council approved the purchase of a mobile home park near Shoshone Park at 2717 W. Malad Street in order, it says, to prevent the low-income residents from being displaced due to development. The agenda item did not disclose how many homes are on the site, but City Council Member Holli Woodings said there are “many” manufactured homes on the two-acre property. The Ada County Assessor lists 24 mobile homes on the site.
BOISE, ID
Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, public-private partnership deliver affordable homeownership

Three new homeowners are looking forward to getting the keys to their homes after a ribbon-cutting Thursday at the newly developed Oak Hill area of Belview Heights in Ensley. The ceremony was the culmination of an objective by Mayor Randall Woodfin to revitalize Birmingham communities through affordable homeownership. It was made possible by a $25 million public-private partnership between the city of Birmingham and the NCRC Housing Rehab Fund, also known as GROWTH by NCRC (Generating Real Opportunities for Work Through Housing).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Day

Waterford held first public input session on affordable housing plan

Waterford— Residents shared their thoughts Tuesday night during a virtual informational meeting on the town's draft affordable housing plan. Required by the state as part of Public Act 17-170, the plan has to explain how the municipality intends to increase its number of affordable housing developments and update that plan every five years. Municipalities have until June to adopt a plan but not before receiving input from the community.
WATERFORD, CT
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Affordable housing in Door County

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Legislature recently approved the creation of a tax incremental financing (TIF) district for the Town of Gibraltar. The 10-year term will allow the town to fund infrastructure projects that are needed to develop new housing by borrowing against future property tax revenue. Chris Roth...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Motley Fool

Minority-Owned Businesses Just Got One More Funding Source

When one financial institution can't do it all, they partner with another to give their customers a bigger menu. OneUnited has partnered with Lendistry to provide minority-owned businesses with the loans they need. Business lending requires the tailored expertise that Lendistry is known for. Today, OneUnited Bank announced a partnership...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Black Enterprise

Six Leading Corporate Executives Join United Negro College Fund’s Board To Help HBCUs

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) announced the appointment of six corporate executives to its board of directors, effective immediately. Yahoo News reports corporate executives from Alaska Air Group, Citigroup, Chevron, ExxonMobil, General Motors, and Intel will join top executives from Walmart, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Procter & Gamble to support the UNCF in its effort to ensure HBCU students reach higher levels of success.
