Nebraska State

NE GOP Chooses Flood To Replace Fortenberry

By KIOS
kios.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nebraska lawmaker is being nominated for a vacant congressional seat. The Nebraska Republican Party Executive Committee announced Saturday...

www.kios.org

North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts, House GOP leader say Fortenberry should resign

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday both called for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign after the Nebraska congressman's conviction on three felonies. A federal jury in Los Angeles deliberated less than two hours Thursday evening before convicting the nine-term congressman on one...
