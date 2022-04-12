ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Is 'Aware' She's Pregnant & He 'Wishes Her The Best'

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQkQK_0f6vCtM900

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, had nothing but good things to say about her pregnancy announcement with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Monday.

Federline doesn't use social media, but he did acknowledge that he's "aware" of his ex-wife's news on Monday, shortly after she announced it on Instagram.

"He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together," Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News during a phone call.

Spears already has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage with Federline.

She fought hard to end her conservatorship last year in part so she could get her IUD removed and have another child with her current boyfriend, Asghari.

On Monday, she announced that her fight had paid off.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The news comes a few months after the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Spears was married to Federline from 2004 to 2006. The couple had two children together, but they split up shortly after the second child arrived. Her conservatorship started roughly two years later as her life continued to unravel.

Spears' sons are rarely seen in public now, but other people occasionally post photos of them on social media.

Paris Hilton, Iggy Azalea and many other celebrities and fans have joined in celebrating Spears' news.

Looks like all those calls to #FreeBritney helped her get her happy ever after!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Expecting Her First Child With Sam Asghari

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The couple is expecting their first child together. Spears took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she took a pregnancy test after Asghari joked she was pregnant with a food baby. “So I got a pregnancy test … And uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote before teasing the possibility of having twins. “Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If two are in there, I might just lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Britney Spears Reveals Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Incredible Talent

It seems like Britney Spears' youngest son has got a piece of her musical talents. The pop star, 40, couldn't help but to sing the praises of kids Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she called "geniuses" in a March 24 Instagram post. Britney—who shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline—went on to gush about Jayden's knack for music, revealing that he "can play jazz and literally anything on the piano."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Marriages#Nbc News
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi

Ever since Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, she has been taking back her life one step at a time. The pop singer has been calling out those who harmed her over the course of her conservatorship and has even signed a book deal for 15 million dollars. Now, in perhaps one of her biggest announcements since breaking from her conservatorship, Spears announced that she is expecting her third child, her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kim Kardashian on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson: 'The Last Thing That I Was Really Planning on'

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Vows To Take 10-Year Break From Music Amid Pregnancy

In a new lengthy Instagram caption, Britney Spears is discussing her trials of being a mother the first time around and also divulges her plans for her future in music. Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share some thoughts ahead of her next journey in motherhood and career. In a four-page message, the “Piece of Me” singer started the conversation by discussing how much of a “makeup junky” she is, confessing to receiving a ton of products from companies. She then went on to reflect on her past dealings of “waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad” as a performer getting her makeup done and noted her discontent with the situation: “I look back now and I’m like ‘how did I do that ???’ Honestly just the thought of being in the same building as them let alone the same room makes the hair on my arms stand up !!!”
MUSIC
Narcity USA

Kourtney Kardashian Says She 'Got Married' To Travis Barker & It's Actually Complicated

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker "got married" in Las Vegas after the Grammys, but there's a catch. Kardashian took to Instagram to let fans know that she and her fiancé did go to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammys to tie the knot. They even went full "Sin City" and had an Elvis impersonator as the officiant, her photos show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy