Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Is 'Aware' She's Pregnant & He 'Wishes Her The Best'

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, had nothing but good things to say about her pregnancy announcement with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Monday.

Federline doesn't use social media, but he did acknowledge that he's "aware" of his ex-wife's news on Monday, shortly after she announced it on Instagram.

"He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together," Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News during a phone call.

Spears already has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage with Federline.

She fought hard to end her conservatorship last year in part so she could get her IUD removed and have another child with her current boyfriend, Asghari.

On Monday, she announced that her fight had paid off.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The news comes a few months after the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Spears was married to Federline from 2004 to 2006. The couple had two children together, but they split up shortly after the second child arrived. Her conservatorship started roughly two years later as her life continued to unravel.

Spears' sons are rarely seen in public now, but other people occasionally post photos of them on social media.

Paris Hilton, Iggy Azalea and many other celebrities and fans have joined in celebrating Spears' news.

Looks like all those calls to #FreeBritney helped her get her happy ever after!