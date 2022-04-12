This Nature Center In Texas Has A Grotto With A 40-Foot Waterfall & It's A Short Hike

Just a stone's throw away from Austin is a whimsical nature center.

The Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center is complete with a short mile and a half hike that leads you through towering limestone caverns, and a 40-foot waterfall with some of the clearest water in Texas.

The 76-acre preserve boasts a lush canyon known as “The Grotto” that takes only 30-45 minutes to get to. And did we mention there’s a cave at the end of the hike?

Let's explain the journey.

First, you'll walk a 15-minute descent through a limestone crevice carefully guided by a tour guide down a 100-foot staircase straight through to a green canyon.

Then, 15 minutes more, you'll finally reach the waterfall and cave where your group has 30 minutes to bask in Westcave's flourishing surroundings.

"Your guide will rotate the household groups around so each group can enjoy the different views of the waterfall and inside of our 1-chamber room cave, while keeping a physical distance from one another and the guide," the website states.

For right now, you’re only able to experience this magic by reserving a spot online for a guided hike. The Preserve allows only for a maximum number of four people for each group. The tour costs $60 per group, which is a maximum of four people.

If you prefer to pilot your own hike, then pay $5 to take a stroll along the Uplands Trail to get a true feel for the Texas Hill Country.

Westcave's other mile and half hike displays acres of thick grass through a Live Oak savanna. You can also see Ashe Juniper there. Be on the lookout for wildflowers in the spring and fall months.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.