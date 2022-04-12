ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

This Nature Center In Texas Has A Grotto With A 40-Foot Waterfall & It's A Short Hike

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfN5W_0f6vCeMU00

Just a stone's throw away from Austin is a whimsical nature center.

The Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center is complete with a short mile and a half hike that leads you through towering limestone caverns, and a 40-foot waterfall with some of the clearest water in Texas.

The 76-acre preserve boasts a lush canyon known as “The Grotto” that takes only 30-45 minutes to get to. And did we mention there’s a cave at the end of the hike?

Let's explain the journey.

First, you'll walk a 15-minute descent through a limestone crevice carefully guided by a tour guide down a 100-foot staircase straight through to a green canyon.

Then, 15 minutes more, you'll finally reach the waterfall and cave where your group has 30 minutes to bask in Westcave's flourishing surroundings.

"Your guide will rotate the household groups around so each group can enjoy the different views of the waterfall and inside of our 1-chamber room cave, while keeping a physical distance from one another and the guide," the website states.

For right now, you’re only able to experience this magic by reserving a spot online for a guided hike. The Preserve allows only for a maximum number of four people for each group. The tour costs $60 per group, which is a maximum of four people.

If you prefer to pilot your own hike, then pay $5 to take a stroll along the Uplands Trail to get a true feel for the Texas Hill Country.

Westcave's other mile and half hike displays acres of thick grass through a Live Oak savanna. You can also see Ashe Juniper there. Be on the lookout for wildflowers in the spring and fall months.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
New Britain Herald

Final nature walk taking place Friday at Hungerford Nature Center

KENSINGTON – If you have been interested in hitting the trail at the Hungerford Nature Center, this Friday is your last chance. “The woods around our Nature Center are beautiful and peaceful and accessible for young people,” the Center said. “Let’s take a fun excursion to see what we can see outside.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Center#Grotto#Waterfall#A Short Hike#Preserve#The Texas Hill Country
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Scientists Spot ‘Rarest of Rare’ Deer From Helicopter in West Texas Desert

You never know what you are going to see in the great outdoors. Even if you’re high above the ground, in, say, a helicopter, you just might spot something special. That is what a few scientists did as they flew above the fray in a helicopter recently and saw the “rarest of rare” deer in a West Texas desert. Seriously. What made this particular deer so rare is that it was a melanistic mule deer fawn. This meant it had black hair. This type of deer is extremely rare because of how rare melanism is in deer.
WEST, TX
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable. A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy