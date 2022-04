Brooklyn Point in Downtown Brooklyn offers 421-a benefits through 2045; Rendering by Williams New York. The controversial 421-a tax abatement program that provides a tax break to developers who set aside affordable housing at new developments should not be replaced when it expires in June, says New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. According to an analysis released Wednesday by Lander’s office, the tax program will cost the city $1.77 billion in forgone tax revenue in 2022, without creating homes that are affordable to most New Yorkers. While Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a replacement plan as part of her budget, the comptroller, along with other elected officials, called the governor’s proposal too “modest” and instead wanted deeper structural reform of the property tax system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO