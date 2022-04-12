ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Naked and Afraid XL' Returns: Meet the Contestants (Exclusive)

 1 day ago
A new season of "Naked and Afraid XL" is coming May 1 to Discovery — and it promises to be brutal!

Watch the exciting new trailer:

"Extra" is exclusively introducing the 12 contestants... but don't get too attached, because word is that half of them drop like flies during a punishing first week in Peru.

The contestants are:

Amber Hargrove

Gary Golding

Steven Lee Hall Jr.

Kaila Cumings

Dan Link

Jamie Frizzell

Lisa Hagan

Jen Taylor

Waz Addy

Trish Bulinsky

Rod Biggs

Tim Philips

For the first time ever, the show has a dual track challenge — eight rookies are trying to last 40 days, while four veterans of the series are seeking to last 60.

Everyone is trying to make it to that fabled "Next Level," but as rugged as these survivalists are, they will be struggling against the elements in the Amazon rainforest, including a run-in with a 15-foot anaconda, black flies, relentless rainstorms, bullet ants (as awful as they sound), and poisonous plant life.

Did we mention the piranha?

The brand-new season of "Naked and Afraid XL" premieres Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m ET/PT on Discovery. Viewers can also join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #NakedandAfraid, and can follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

