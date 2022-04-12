Jackson State star Jayveous McKinnis signs with Ole Miss

Jackson State center Jayveous McKinnis (11) dunks the ball ahead of Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 47-37. CHARLIE NEIBERGALL | AP

OXFORD • Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis — a three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year winner and first-team All-SWAC selection — has signed with Ole Miss as a graduate transfer, the program announced Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-7 Brandon native averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds last season for the Tigers. He was 12th nationally in rebounds per game and was second the previous year at 13.2 per game.

In his career, McKinnis shoots just under 61% from the field, with all but three of his attempts coming from inside the 3-point line.

“Jayveous had a fantastic career at Jackson State,” coach Kermit Davis said in a news release. “He is an elite-level athlete. He was second in the nation in rebounding two years ago, and against us two seasons ago he had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. I think Jay will continue to make great strides facing-up and shooting the ball. He comes from a great family, and he is truly Mississippi Made.”

Ole Miss finished 13-19 last season and lost its last five games to end the year. Forward Sammy Hunter and guard/forward Luis Rodriguez both entered the transfer portal in recent weeks, as did forward Eric Van Der Heijden, guard Grant Slatten and guard Austin Crowley. Van Der Heijden has committed to UNC Wilmington while Crowley has committed to Southern Miss.