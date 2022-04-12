ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State star Jayveous McKinnis signs with Ole Miss

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovbBa_0f6v8Zvg00
Jackson State center Jayveous McKinnis (11) dunks the ball ahead of Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 47-37. CHARLIE NEIBERGALL | AP

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

OXFORD • Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis — a three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year winner and first-team All-SWAC selection — has signed with Ole Miss as a graduate transfer, the program announced Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-7 Brandon native averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds last season for the Tigers. He was 12th nationally in rebounds per game and was second the previous year at 13.2 per game.

In his career, McKinnis shoots just under 61% from the field, with all but three of his attempts coming from inside the 3-point line.

“Jayveous had a fantastic career at Jackson State,” coach Kermit Davis said in a news release. “He is an elite-level athlete. He was second in the nation in rebounding two years ago, and against us two seasons ago he had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. I think Jay will continue to make great strides facing-up and shooting the ball. He comes from a great family, and he is truly Mississippi Made.”

Ole Miss finished 13-19 last season and lost its last five games to end the year. Forward Sammy Hunter and guard/forward Luis Rodriguez both entered the transfer portal in recent weeks, as did forward Eric Van Der Heijden, guard Grant Slatten and guard Austin Crowley. Van Der Heijden has committed to UNC Wilmington while Crowley has committed to Southern Miss.

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin drafted to WNBA by Washington Mystics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a celebratory time in the state of Mississippi as one of the state’s star players was selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday. Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin was picked third in the draft by the Washington Mystics. Austin is a two-time All-SEC pick and Gillom Trophy winner. The senior averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the season and led the Rebels to an appearance to the NCAA tournament.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Star, MS
Jackson, MS
Basketball
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has A Clear Top 3 Schools

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Benson lists Arkansas in Top-11

One of JUCO’s hottest prospects from the Class of 2023 is getting closer to naming his next destination. Malik Benson, a wide receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kan., listed his top-11 college choices over the weekend, with Arkansas making the cut. Blessed🙏🏿 @recruitgf pic.twitter.com/uDbzHLwVk9 — Malik (Leek) Benson (@Leek_leek5) April 9, 2022 Offers from Power Five programs have come in droves for Benson following a season that saw Benson reel in 43 catches for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, especially those from the Southeastern Conference. Out of his top-11, seven of those hail from the SEC. Arkansas jumped into the sweepstakes on February 28, two days after Oregon offered, and four days after Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina made their offers. At the time of Arkansas’ offer, Benson had fielded offers from 13 power five teams. Since then, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, West Virginia, and Oklahoma have hopped on the trend. Joining Arkansas in Benson’s top-11 are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. More Arkansas recruiting!Barry Dunning: The ultimate teammate
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

JSU’s Williams-Holliday becomes 1st HBCU player drafted to WNBA since 2002

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball player Ameshya Williams-Holliday was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She is the first HBCU player to be drafted in 19 years. Williams-Holliday (6-4, Sr., Gulfport, Miss.), a third-round pick #25 overall and is the second Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) player and sixth […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#Athletics#Ole Miss#Unc Wilmington#Twitter Oxford#All Swac#Tigers
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man guilty in 2018 death of LSU basketball player

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State University basketball player during a 2018 street brawl in the state’s capital. The Advocate reports 23-year-old Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. The panel deliberated […]
BAKER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KPLC TV

LSU’s game vs. Lamar postponed due to weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU’s baseball game vs. Lamar on Tuesday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. LSU will try and work on rescheduling the game for later this season. The Tigers are coming off their first SEC series sweep of the season over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy