SCRANTON, Pa. — If you're looking for a job in the manufacturing industry, companies in our area are looking to hire many workers quickly. About a dozen of those companies will be at a job fair in downtown Scranton on Tuesday, including Canpack, a beverage container manufacturer based in Olyphant, and Hendrick Manufacturing, a family-operated metal fabricator in Carbondale.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO