Arkansas remains high in consensus recruiting rankings from On3

Arkansas football has hit the ground running when it comes to recruiting for the 2023 class.

Following a weekend filled with spring games and recruiting visits, Arkansas remains in the top-10 of On3’s consensus team recruiting rankings, checking in at No. 6.

Arkansas sits behind programs with new head coaches in USC and Notre Dame, as well as Penn State, Ohio State, and defending national champion, Georgia. The Razorbacks are the second highest-rated SEC team on this week’s list, ahead of Tennessee and Texas A&M in the top-25.

The Razorbacks sit at the No. 6 spot with a score of 90.246, and an average recruit ranking of 88.68. According to the site, Luke Hasz , who flipped his commitment to Arkansas from Oklahoma on January 22 , continues to be the highest-rated commit of the class, as he ranks as the third-best prospect from the state of Oklahoma, and the No. 6 tight end in the country.

Jeremy Crabtree of On3 says that Arkansas is doing well in the early portion of the 2023 cycle, but feels that they need to land a key piece at one position.

Arkansas locked up in-state coveted recruit Shamar Easter in August of last year and haven’t stopped with their momentum since. Hasz was previously committed to Oklahoma and is now ranked as a top-six player at his position. Four-star CB Dallas Young was a good early get from Alabama. Now the Hogs are hunting for their quarterback of the class.

In the 2023 recruiting class, Arkansas has five four-star’s currently committed, as well as five three-stars. As far as quarterback offers are concerned, the Razorbacks have offered 18 at the position according to 247sports , including Jaden Rashada, the No. 5 quarterback in the nation, and current Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold, who is a four-star signal caller from Denton, Texas.

