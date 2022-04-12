RAW: FILE-FENTANYL IN 75 PERC DRUG OVERDOSE OF MINORS

Related
San Francisco officials issue alert about fentanyl-laced cocaine after overdoses
Health authorities listed three fatal and nine non-fatal incidents this month in individuals who had intended to only use cocaine
KSLTV
US drug overdose deaths reach another record high as deaths from fentanyl surge
(CNN) — Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States as deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surge to unprecedented levels. An estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to provisional data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
DEA Warns Law Enforcement To Prepare For “Mass Overdose Events” From Fentanyl, Cites Florida Spring Break Overdose
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to be prepared
insideedition.com
12-Year Boy Dies from Fentanyl Overdose After Uncle Makes Him Clean Drug Lab: Authorities
The uncle of a 12-year-old boy who overdosed on fentanyl has been arrested for allegedly causing the child's death by making him clean up a drug lab, New Jersey authorities announced. Troy Nokes, 35, was charged this week with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree employing a juvenile in a drug...
Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know
Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
iheart.com
Spring Breakers Warned About Fentanyl After Mass Overdose
Spring Break is back in a big way after two years of delayed celebrations because of the pandemic. More than half a million college kids are flocking to south Florida and with that comes major concerns about drug overdoses after five West Point cadets and a friend overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Futurity
Most people who need opioid use disorder medication don’t get it
Despite strong evidence that medication is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder, adolescents and most adults who might benefit from treatment report no medication use, according to a new study. Until now, national studies on medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) were lacking and little was known about...
thecentersquare.com
DEA sounds alarm: At least 7 mass incidents of fentanyl overdoses nationwide since January
(The Center Square) – U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram is sounding the alarm about a rise in fentanyl-related mass overdose deaths. In a memo issued to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, she states, “The DEA is seeing a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events involving three or more overdoses occurring close in time at the same location. In just the past two months, there have been at least 7 confirmed mass overdose events across the United States resulting in 58 overdoses and 29 overdose deaths. Many of the victims of these mass overdose events thought they were ingesting cocaine and had no idea that they were in fact ingesting fentanyl.”
Complex
Man Charged After 12-Year-Old Nephew’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Allegedly Made Child Clean Drug Lab
A New Jersey man was arrested this week in connection with his 12-year-old nephew’s fentanyl overdose. According to NJ.com, the boy was found unresponsive on his school bus Jan. 24. A school nurse and emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the child before he was transferred to a hospital in the Washington Township and then to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died eight days later. The medical examiner’s office determined he died from fentanyl intoxication.
Oregon doctors, parents push awareness of rising fentanyl overdoses, deaths
OREGON, USA — After two teens died in Multnomah County from suspected overdose on fentanyl pills, local doctors and parents are raising awareness about the growing risk in Oregon. "Just having these conversations in our community between family, friends, teachers, students is really important because just one pill can...
DEA: Fentanyl killing people at ‘unprecedented rate’
**Related video above: Investigators warn about fentanyl pills disguised to look like Tylenol.** (WJW) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning that fentanyl overdose deaths continue to be on the rise across the country. “Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement. “Already this year, numerous […]
NBC News
Fentanyl drives spike in teen overdose deaths, even as drug use falls to new low
Drug overdose deaths among teenagers have risen sharply in the last two years, according to new research. From 2019 to 2020, the rate of overdose deaths nearly doubled in the U.S. for those aged 14 to 18. Then in the first half of 2021, teen overdose deaths rose another 20 percent, according to a research letter published Tuesday in JAMA that analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Teen fentanyl overdose deaths tripled in last three years, study finds
Teen overdose deaths in the US involving fentanyl have more than tripled in the last three years, according to a new study. That’s even though overall teen drug use remains at historic lows.There were 253 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2019, according to the study from UCLA and Harvard researchers, published on Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That figured jumped to 884 in 2021.The increase in deaths is related to an increase of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s cheap to produce and 50 times more potent than heroin, being passed off as other drugs on unsuspecting...
La. lawmakers aim to legalize fentanyl testing strips amid spike in overdoses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community advocates in East Baton Rouge Parish say we’re in the middle of a public health emergency. Tonja Myles, a substance abuse consultant, said there’s a bad batch of drugs on the streets laced with fentanyl that’s causing a disturbing spike in overdoses. This includes marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and several others.
TODAY.com
New Jersey boy, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose after cleaning uncle’s drug paraphernalia, prosecutors say
A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew’s overdose death by forcing him to clean up drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Troy Nokes, 35, was hit with a slew of charges Monday, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of his nephew, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police announced in a news release.
Bangor Daily News
Better access to methadone would prevent more deaths from the opioid crisis
The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Susan Calcaterra is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado. She focuses on the treatment of addiction in the hospital setting.
HEALTH MINUTE: WARNING ABOUT ILLEGAL ONLINE DRUG SALES
A new warning from federal officials about buying medication online without a prescription. You could be putting yourself at risk. How to know an online pharmacy is legit in today's Health Minute.
KYTV
Fentanyl behind doubling of teen overdose deaths over past decade, study says
(CNN) – More and more teens are overdosing on fentanyl, according to new research. Adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021, according to a study published Tuesday in the Medical Journal JAMA. The research says there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in 2010 and more than...
KKTV
2 Colorado police officers credited with saving the life of a woman who overdosed on ‘Perc 30s’
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two police officers in Colorado are being credited with saving a woman’s life. Both Officer Kyle Hance and K-9 Officer Austen Phillips will be presented with the Canon City Police Department Lifesaving Award. This is Officer Phillips’ second such award, with the first being received for successfully performing CPR on an infant in a near-drowning accident in 2021.
