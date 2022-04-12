Massachusetts museum gifted collection of glass pieces

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday it has a received a donation of more than 200 significant glass pieces that will add to the musuem’s already extensive collection.

The gift from New York-based philanthropists Betty and Carl Pforzhiemer contains more than 200 works of international studio glass and 40 pieces of historic European and American glass, the museum said in a statement.

Selections from the collection will go on display in the museum’s Native American and American Art galleries in the coming year, the museum said.

“Betty and Carl Pforzheimer have assembled an astounding collection, featuring the work of more than 90 artists, many of whom will be represented in PEM’s collection for the first time,” museum Executive Director and CEO Lynda Roscoe Hartigan said in a statement.

Carl Pforzheimer said the collection has been displayed around their home, and now it is time to share it.

“We are looking forward to seeing the collection in another and much different setting, where the general public can come to learn about it as we have and come to appreciate this form of art on its own and as it complements the PEM collection,” he told the museum.