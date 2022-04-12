Kansas City middle school student injured in stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One middle school student suffered life-threatening injuries and another was detained after a stabbing at a Kansas City middle school on Tuesday, Kansas City police said.

The stabbing occurred in a restroom at Northeast Middle School, which teaches seventh and eighth grade students, police spokeswoman Donna Drake said.

There was no continuing threat to the public, she said.

The two male students had some type of confrontation but a motive for the stabbing was still being investigated, Drake said.

The school was placed on lockdown and planned to close for the rest of the day.

The injured student was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.