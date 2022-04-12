ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City middle school student injured in stabbing

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One middle school student suffered life-threatening injuries and another was detained after a stabbing at a Kansas City middle school on Tuesday, Kansas City police said.

The stabbing occurred in a restroom at Northeast Middle School, which teaches seventh and eighth grade students, police spokeswoman Donna Drake said.

There was no continuing threat to the public, she said.

The two male students had some type of confrontation but a motive for the stabbing was still being investigated, Drake said.

The school was placed on lockdown and planned to close for the rest of the day.

The injured student was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
Argument Aboard Minneapolis Bus Leads To Shooting On Chicago Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis following an argument aboard a city bus. Metro Transit police say two passengers got into an argument at about 3 p.m. on a 5M bus traveling along Chicago Avenue. (credit: CBS) Both passengers got off the bus on East 33rd Street, and one soon shot the other before fleeing the scene. Police didn’t release the ages of the passengers involved, only describing them as males. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

16-year-old indicted for murder in fatal school stabbing

A grand jury indicted a 16-year-old girl for murder in the fatal stabbing of another teenager outside a Springfield high school, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The girl, who was 15 at the time of the stabbing, was indicted in the Nov. 17 slaying of 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott Jr. outside Lanphier High School, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Police shoot man after responding to armed person in crisis

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police in a Seattle suburb shot a man after responding to a call of a possibly suicidal person with a firearm near a park-and-ride lot. A Renton police news release says at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, Renton police responded to reports of a man with a firearm and officers fired at the man, The Seattle Times reported.
RENTON, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

