ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo County, AL

Explosion Near Pipeline In Marengo County

By dcdc
Catfish 100.1
Catfish 100.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marengo County Sherriff's Office is respondinjg to multiple calls about an explosion near the TransCo pipeline...

catfishtuscaloosa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Natural gas pipeline explosion in Livingston Co.

After sitting vacant for more than 35-years, plans are now coming together to restore Saginaw’s Potter Street Station into a transportation hub for the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services. |. New details about a Bay County warehouse fire, Crime Stoppers is looking for a double homicide suspect in...
SAGINAW, MI
WTAJ

One hospitalized after garage explosion in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is being treated for burns after a garage explosion on the 200 block of Ord Street in Salisbury. The victim had to be flown to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh due to sustained injuries. The call came in around 9:44 a.m. and Meyersdale Fire and Police crews responded. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Adult Involved In Hillcrest High Fight With Students??

According to a Tuscaloosa parent, there was a fight Wednesday morning at Hillcrest High School involving students and a parent. A Facebook post made by SanDrell Denise speaks about a fight that allegedly took place at Hillcrest High School and involved a mother and two students. "Legal actions needs to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Myrtlewood, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
County
Marengo County, AL
Fox News

Car slams into Texas gas pipeline causing massive explosion

A car struck a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon gas station in Texas, leading to an explosion and massive fire early Wednesday morning. The pipeline erupted in flames around 1 a.m., according to Mansfield Fire Department. Nearby residents were evacuated and one person was transported to Parkland Hospital after suffering from serious burn injuries, according to reports by NBCDFW.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Kearney Hub

Villager near China plane crash recalls explosion

A local villager living near the crash site of the China Eastern passenger jet recalls the sound of an explosion and strong odor in the moments after its crash. "There is no use to be afraid. I didn't know what it was, just heard an explosion and then guessed it was a plane crash," said Shi, who only gave his last name. Three days after the crash, rescuers continued their search to try to find the second black box from the aircraft that crashed with 132 people on board. Local villagers were also being enlisted to help deliver food and supplies, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area on Monday, setting off a fire in the surrounding forest that could be seen in NASA satellite images.
ACCIDENTS
The Ann Arbor News

US-23 reopens after natural gas pipeline explosion; investigation into cause continues

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI—US-23 in northern Livingston County is open in both directions after closing during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, following a gas explosion. Michigan State Police officials said the highway was reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The road was closed due to a gas explosion just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township. Police said it appears a natural gas pipeline exploded, spreading debris.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa/West Alabama Blood Supply Needs Your Help

This just in, according to Dane Usry, District Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services for Alabama, this is the current update on blood supplies for our region. The American Red Cross is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the past decade. The number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is constantly rising – and depleting the nation’s blood inventory. They are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients but can’t do it alone. We are asking you to roll up your sleeve and be part of the solution.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Storm Damage Reports Across West Alabama

8:00am Update-- Faunsdale Bar and Grill is out of commission due to the storm. Reported by the NWS - "Ashby [Bibb Co, AL] fire dept/rescue reports TSTM WND DMG at 10:18 PM CDT -- trees down on Ashby road and nearby roads. Likely part of a tornado track." Reported in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy