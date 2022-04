Sometimes being near the bottom is the best place to be. The Bears have nothing to lose going in ranked nine out of 12 to this weekend’s NCAA championships in Norman, Oklahoma. Cal men’s gymnastics tends to crumble, or at least falter, at high-pressure meets, but with virtually nowhere to go but up, fans might see the team’s scores fly as high as its tricks this weekend.

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO