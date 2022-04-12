RAW: LULULEMON WANTS YOUR USED WORKOUT CLOTHES

Jennifer Lopez has a way of dressing to the nines, even when it comes to her casual wear. When she's not walking the red carpet in a stunning gown, chances are you will find her wearing a laid-back outfit that's equally as eye-catching. Her latest look is a prime example. Lopez was seen out running errands with boyfriend Ben Affleck while in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, she wore a simple white crop top that came in a boxy silhouette. The singer styled the shirt, which revealed a sliver of skin, with a pair of white utility trousers that took us back to the early aughts: elastic-waist pants.
