RAW: LULULEMON WANTS YOUR USED WORKOUT CLOTHES

Before my days as a fashion editor, I worked as a fashion stylist for Nordstrom. I loved spending time with my favorite brands, getting to see all of the new arrivals in person, and trying on everything we had that came in so I could recommend the best options to my clients. When they would ask me, “What’s the most important thing I need to know about updating my wardrobe?” The answer was always the same: “You need great basics.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 27 DAYS AGO