Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama basketball forward James Rojas enters transfer portal

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Tennessean

The hits keep on coming for Nate Oats and his Alabama men’s basketball program.

Scholarship players Alex Tchikou, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Jusaun Holt, Juwan Gary and James Rojas will be headed elsewhere for 2022 and beyond by way of the NCAA transfer portal.

Established in October of 2018, the NCAA’s transfer portal allows student-athletes to enter their name into an online database and essentially allow themselves to be re-recruited. Players can withdraw their name from the database at any time.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward has one year of eligibility remaining. He transferred to Alabama from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas in 2019. He sat out his first season with a medical redshirt before going on to play 30 games for Alabama in 2020-21. In 2021-22 he missed time due to an ACL injury, but he returned to contribute in January. In two seasons and 47 games in Tuscaloosa, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds across 12 minutes per game.

Rojas was one of the best defenders for the Tide this season, and his presence will be missed.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued updates regarding Alabama hoops.

