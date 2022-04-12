ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, NE

Section of Highway 71, westbound Highway 88 remain closed Tuesday

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll lanes of Highway 71 between Harrisburg and Kimball, and Highway 88 from Bridgeport to the Highway 71 junction, remained closed Tuesday, because of a military humvee carrying live ammunition caught fire on the...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

