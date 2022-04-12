ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Census Bureau must engage more with undercounted groups, director says

By Tara Bahrampour
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - On Jan. 5, Robert Santos became the first person of color in the permanent, Senate-confirmed position of U.S. Census Bureau director. His tenure follows a rocky period during which the Trump administration tried to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census and block undocumented immigrants from being counted...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Changes to US Census Being Considered After Minority Undercounts

Is it time to rethink the census and other surveys that measure changes in the U.S. population?. Policymakers and demographers have been asking that question since results released by the U.S. Census Bureau this month showed Black, Hispanic, American Indian and other minority residents were undercounted at greater rates in 2020 than in the previous decade.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

2020 U.S. Census Significantly Undercounts Millions Of Blacks, Hispanics, And Native Americans

The 2020 census has continued a longstanding trend of undercounting Blacks, Hispanics, and Native Americans by the millions while overcounting white and Asian Americans. According to The Hill, the Bureau said it discovered undercounts among minority populations that were more significant than the number of those populations who went uncounted in the 2010 census. The Bureau also made several overcounts.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census#The Census Bureau#Senate#U S Census Bureau#The Urban Institute#The Washington Post#Latino
Motley Fool

As Evictions Rise Nationwide, These People Are Doing Something About It

Everyone can do something to help, no matter how insignificant it may seem. The government does not keep track of the number of evictions. According to advocates, evictions were on the rise, even before COVID-19 hit. RESULTS is an organization that helps people get involved in making changes in the...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

Rep. Spanberger breaks with fellow Dem, says lawmakers should 'consider different job' if don't want stock ban

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said lawmakers should "consider another job" if they refuse to give up trading individual stocks. Spanberger has cosponsored bipartisan legislation with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to require members of Congress — as well as their spouses and dependent children — to put certain investment assets into a blind trust during their entire tenure in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWEEK

Murmurs: City Bureau Director Out

CITY BUREAU DIRECTOR OUT: Andrea Durbin, director of Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, announced March 15 she would leave the job she took a little less than three years ago. Durbin, who came to the city after 13 years at the Oregon Environmental Council, where she served as executive director, struggled to make the transition from advocate to administrator. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Durbin’s bureau proposed a controversial new tax on smokestack emissions (“Glass Houses,” WW, Jan. 27, 2021). Emails showed that she had shared policy details with environmental groups in advance but had given far less notice to companies that would pay the tax. Those companies put tremendous pressure on Durbin’s new boss, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who withdrew the initial tax proposal and has moved gingerly toward a replacement plan. Durbin’s departure also comes after a city audit found that the Portland Clean Energy Fund, which is administered by in her bureau, lacked metrics and oversight of its spending. For her part, Durbin says it was time to go: “If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it is that life is too short. I’ve decided it is time to prioritize my family.”
PORTLAND, OR
PennLive.com

Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities: census

CHICAGO (AP) — A longtime area staple with its wagon wheel décor and “Roy Rogers ribeye,” The Ranch Steak House is fighting to reopen as one of the last sit-down restaurants in the once-flourishing Black Chicago neighborhood of Roseland. About 13 miles away near Indiana, Christopher...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Census Bureau: Texas counties saw greatest population growth last year

(The Center Square) – Texas counties and metro areas ranked among the top in the U.S. for population growth last year, a new U.S. Census Bureau analysis reveals. While California's largest cities lost population, Houston and Dallas were the top 1 and 3 growing counties in the nation. From...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy