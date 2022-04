NEBRASKA CITY (WOWT) - A year and a half after a major fire destroyed the market and restaurant at Arbor Day Farm, the tourist favorites have reopened. Nebraska City officials joined representatives of the Arbor Day Farm for an unveiling and ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. The expanded 6,149 square-foot space features an educational viewing room, a tasting room, and additional themed gathering rooms available for meetings or other private functions.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 21 DAYS AGO