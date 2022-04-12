ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Vote. Today is the day to head to the polls

Black Hills Pioneer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHERN HILLS — Voter Adam Lewis hands his driver’s license to poll worker...

www.bhpioneer.com

CBS Miami

Surfside Residents Head To The Polls Tuesday For Municipal Election

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside residents will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in a municipal election. Voters will decide the mayor’s race, commission seats, and several referendums. Click Here to view a sample ballot. One of the referendums deals with the town issuing obligation bonds to pay for moving overhead utility lines for electric and communications services underground. Another seeks to establish an annual salary for the mayor and commissioners and single health insurance benefit as provided to general employees by the town The polling location, at 9293 Harding Avenue, is open until 7 p.m.
SURFSIDE, FL
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Arizona voters support mail-in voting, with restrictions

(The Center Square) – Arizona voters support mail-in voting, but they also support safeguards when it comes to the matter. An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) found that 74% of Arizona voters support no-excuse absentee voting; only 10% oppose it. “With the vast...
ARIZONA STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Ruth wins re-election in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — David Ruth Jr. won re-election as Deadwood's mayor today. He defeated challenger Todd Weber by a margin of 190-126. For the full story, see Wednesday's Black Hills Pioneer.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Mayoral candidates debate Lead’s future

LEAD — Incumbent Mayor, Ron Everett and challenger Dustin Heupel debated what they thought the future of Lead should look like during a candidate forum Tuesday at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. Both men agreed that Lead is facing an upswing, both financially and in community growth.
LEAD, SD

