Break out of your lunch rut with Ina Garten's ultimate tuna melt

If you're falling into a weekday lunch lull and need a bit of inspiration, Ina Garten is here to remind us that sometimes a slight spin on a classic is enough to do the job. You could go for the traditional tuna sandwich, sure. But why not level it up with Ina's Ultimate Tuna Melt? The mixture can be prepped ahead of time so you can remix it on different breads for different days, without too much time or effort.

For your tuna mixture, you'll take a medium sized bowl, and flake the tuna finely using a fork. Ina recommends imported tuna that comes in olive oil, but whatever you have on hand will work, too. Then, you'll mix in your diced celery, minced scallions, minced fresh dill, and continue incorporating your ingredients until the mixture is fluffy and fully combined. Next, you'll add your lemon juice, salt, pepper, mayonnaise and anchovy paste (if you choose to include it) and combine.

Now you'll need to fire up your broiler. Toast your bread in a toaster first to get that initial crisp. Then, take the slices and place them in a single layer on a sheet pan. Add your desired amount of tuna mix to each slice, and spread thickly and evenly. Sprinkle your Swiss cheese on top to cover the tuna, and pop your sheet into the broiler for one to two minutes, or until the cheese on top is golden brown and melted.

Broilers can be intense, so make sure to watch over your melts carefully. Add some microgreens for a fresh garnish, and serve warm. Click here for the full recipe.

