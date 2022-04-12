ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSU survey finds majority of residents see Louisiana heading in wrong direction

By PIPER HUTCHINSON
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2016, a majority of Louisiana residents believe the state is heading in the wrong direction. A survey released by the Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs, part of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, showed that two-thirds of Louisiana residents now believe the state is...

99.9 KTDY

New Poll: Governor John Bel Edwards’ Approval Rating Takes “Unusual” Drop

Two years ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was holding strong with voter support in the state. After winning re-election in 2019 over Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, the governor sported a 56% approval rating in 2020. That is huge considering Louisiana is very much a red state and has voted Republicans to every statewide elected office except the governor's. Also, in voting from districts across the state, Republicans have a vast majority over Democrats in both the state House and the state Senate.
