After much fan anticipation — and speculation — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has revealed which past winners will return for its all-winners season. Meanwhile, Legacies is staging a Mikaelson family reunion on its latest episode, in which Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) show up to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell); Hulu debuts the new reality series The Kardashians, following the famous family in a more docuseries-type way and digging more into the lives of each of the family members; and Craig Robinson stars in the new Peacock comedy Killing It, in which he takes a job getting $20,000 for each python he catches in Florida, where the snakes are creating an ecological disaster.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO