RAW: LULULEMON WANTS YOUR USED WORKOUT CLOTHES

impact601.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLululemon has announced a new...

impact601.com

womenfitness.net

Women’s Lightweight Heather Yoga Tank Tops Strappy Back Workout Shirts

Lightweight Heather collection is softer and lighter compared with other fabric, and with good breathability to keep you cool, brings you a buttery-soft feeling and distraction-free experience. Back criss-cross strappy design combines fashion and sport, shows your sexy and beautiful back curve. Sleeveless and loose fit provide room to move without restriction, fit for comfort and mobility.
Madewell Shoppers Love These Comfy Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans — and They're on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're suckers for a good fashion hack. Think a skort that looks like a skirt or a convertible bag that can be worn as a backpack or a satchel. And the latest clever trick we're loving is sweatpants that look like jeans.
POPSUGAR

I'm a Shopping Editor, and These $45 Old Navy Jeans Rack Up the Compliments

It's hard to believe that my wardrobe consisted solely of skinny jeans. Looking back, it's a bummer that I didn't have a comprehensive denim collection, but I'm working overtime to make up for it these days. Enter my newfound appreciation for wide-leg styles, particularly those from Old Navy. Just a few weeks back, I waxed poetic about the Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Sky Hi Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans, but now I've added yet another epically good pair to my (growing) collection: the Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Wide-Leg Jeans ($45), which look straight off of a runway.
#Resale#Cnn
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Serves Y2K Street Style With Purple Sweatsuit, Vibrant Yellow Top & White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Alicia Keys revived her early Y2K street style aesthetic with a cozy outfit. The R&B songstress was spotted leaving Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle in New York City on Wednesday. The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer looked cool and casual as she waved to fans outside of the building. Keys opted for a relaxed look. She wore a loose-fitting purple sweatsuit that included a full zip hoodie. The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker...
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York. The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit. The ensemble...
In Style

These Tory Burch Dresses Will Be Everywhere This Year, and Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton Already Wore Them

Back in September, I went to one of my favorite fashion shows in recent memory. It was Tory Burch's SS22 show and she shut down all of Mercer street to create an open-air market with booths from a handful of local businesses. You could pick up a croissant from Balthazar, a coffee from Peddler, or a book from McNally Jackson before heading to your seat on the sidewalk. New Yorkers would hang out on their fire escape above in anticipation of the line of models that would momentarily come strutting down the cobblestone street, having accidentally secured a front row seat to one of the biggest NYFW shows.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans and Flats From Her French Sole Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton goes casual-chic while shopping with her baby bump on display. Hilton was spotted on Tuesday while out and about in New York City, wearing a look suitable for the transition to spring. The entrepreneur wore a camel peacoat adorned with black buttons. Underneath, she went with a light-blue fair-isle printed sweater that added a warm touch to her ensemble. She coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that tied her...
PopSugar

J Lo Somehow Made Elastic-Waist Pants Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez has a way of dressing to the nines, even when it comes to her casual wear. When she's not walking the red carpet in a stunning gown, chances are you will find her wearing a laid-back outfit that's equally as eye-catching. Her latest look is a prime example. Lopez was seen out running errands with boyfriend Ben Affleck while in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, she wore a simple white crop top that came in a boxy silhouette. The singer styled the shirt, which revealed a sliver of skin, with a pair of white utility trousers that took us back to the early aughts: elastic-waist pants.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment. Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross,...
SheKnows

These Target Sneakers Are Total Madewell Dupes & They Cost Under $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Colorful sneakers for spring are a must. And while Madewell has a coveted line of trainers that combine the season’s favorite pastel colors with comfort, their over $100 price tag can make it difficult to purchase. If you are looking for the perfect sneakers for both hiking and taking pictures, then head to Target for some high quality — and super cute! — dupes.
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Takes the Set of ‘The Equalizer’ in Prada Sneakers That Come With Pouches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Queen Latifah shows how to make wearing sneakers versatile. The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper was spotted while on the set of her CBS show, “The Equalizer,” in a sporty-chic ensemble. Latifah wore a slightly oversized gray blazer with zippered pockets on the arm and bodice that provided storage and eye-catching details. Underneath, she went with a yellow sweater that had a multicolored marble wash printed on the front and outlined in the same vibrant yellow....
Laredo Morning Times

These new Lululemon women’s shoes are your feet’s wildest dream

Lululemon has answered our collective prayers for women’s shoes actually designed to work with the way our bodies move. The company spent four years researching and developing women’s shoes before preparing to unveil the first of their athletic footwear designs, the Blissful running shoe, which is set to launch March 22!
ETOnline.com

21 Lululemon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Leggings, Tops, Joggers and More

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon just dropped new deals in its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this spring.
Daily Beast

This Fiber Can Turn Your Clothes Into Listening Devices

Imagine if you could wear an ear. That probably sounds like the plot of a god-awful sci-fi screenplay from the 70s. But bear with us—it’s actually the future of fabric, and could very well play a new role in some critical medical applications. In a new study published...
