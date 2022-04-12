80-degree temperatures forecast in Northeast as warmth builds

Temperatures are expected to soar 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average across the East this week as an April warmup surges through the region and brings the highest temperatures since last fall to some locations.

After unseasonably chilly air haunted the East Coast during the beginning of April, some residents of the eastern half of the nation might be wondering when the weather will finally warm up. From April 1-12, Pittsburgh was running almost 4 degrees below normal, and Washington, D.C., was about 1.5 degrees below normal. On Sunday, New York City reached a high of only 50 F, which is 10 degrees below the typical high in early April.

Fortunately, for those yearning for typical spring warmth, temperatures have already begun to increase this week as highs approached averages generally in the 60s on Monday. Parts of New England even experienced above-average temperatures as Boston hit 64 F, nearly 10 degrees above average. Richmond, Virginia, reached 72 F on Monday just a couple of days after recording a high of 58 F. Richmond's average high for this time of year is in the upper 60s.

AccuWeather forecasters say this warmup is likely to continue through much of this week.

"A ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the eastern third of the U.S. through Wednesday," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

On Tuesday afternoon, temperatures reached the 80-degree mark as far north as the Carolinas, and impacted Charlotte, North Carolina, shortly after patchy frost was a concern as recently as early Monday.

After experiencing an unusually chilly weekend for early in April, most temperatures along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast had climbed into the 60s and 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia topped out at 73 degrees on Tuesday, which was well above the average in the lower 60s, and even higher than Sunday's peak of only 52 F. Locations farther west can have comparatively warmer conditions as well. After barely rising past the middle 40s last Saturday, temperatures climbed into the 60s in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

"[This] will be the prime opportunity to get outdoors and participate in popular springtime activities such as walking, hiking, bird-watching, picnicking and biking," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.

Experts say that these higher temperatures can give nature a boost for flowers and greenery to flourish. Daytime temperatures from the Tennessee Valley to the Northeast are expected to range between 10 and 15 degrees above average. However, depending on location and timing, the spring warmup can be fickle.

"A subtle cooling will occur in the coastal Northeast on Wednesday," said Babinski, explaining that winds off the ocean will cause temperatures in cities like New York and Boston to roll back into the low and mid-60s, while Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., should still climb well into the 70s and 80s.

Far from the ocean, Pittsburgh could have its peak on Wednesday with a high in the lower 70s, over 10 degrees above average. Raleigh, North Carolina, is also expected to be about 10 degrees above normal in the lower 80s, while the average for this time of year is in the lower 70s.

Outdoor plans could be limited, however, by rain and thunderstorms expected across the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley and interior Northeast. There is even the risk for thunderstorms to erupt and become locally severe with hail and strong wind gusts in parts of Pennsylvania and New York on Wednesday, forecasters say. The storms will fire well to the east of a large outbreak of severe weather over the Central states into Wednesday night.

"Then on Thursday, a strong southwesterly flow of air will occur ahead of a cold front," Babinski continued.

Nighttime lows could be even more impressive than the daytime temperatures as conditions remain toasty well into the early morning hours of Thursday. While Philadelphia typically has lows in the lower 40s this time of year, this ideal flow of air will keep temperatures from falling below the lower 60s. A few other spots that can challenge this unique criterion are D.C., Baltimore, Richmond and the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

With this head start, the southwesterly wind is anticipated to bolster temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the day across much of the region, including the major I-95 cities like New York City and Philadelphia. Elsewhere, Westfield, Massachusetts, a city located in the southwestern part of the state, could even approach the record of 77 F set in 2014 as the temperature rises into the middle 70s.

"In some Eastern cities, Thursday will be the warmest day since last fall," added Babinski. The last time the Big Apple reached the upper 70s and Philadelphia reached the 80s was last October.

Thursday could also be a rainy or even thundery day for much of the Atlantic coast. By the end of the week, conditions are likely to cool slightly back toward average, with highs in the 60s and 70s for many.

