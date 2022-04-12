ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

80-degree temperatures forecast in Northeast as warmth builds

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 1 day ago

Temperatures are expected to soar 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average across the East this week as an April warmup surges through the region and brings the highest temperatures since last fall to some locations.

After unseasonably chilly air haunted the East Coast during the beginning of April, some residents of the eastern half of the nation might be wondering when the weather will finally warm up. From April 1-12, Pittsburgh was running almost 4 degrees below normal, and Washington, D.C., was about 1.5 degrees below normal. On Sunday, New York City reached a high of only 50 F, which is 10 degrees below the typical high in early April.

Fortunately, for those yearning for typical spring warmth, temperatures have already begun to increase this week as highs approached averages generally in the 60s on Monday. Parts of New England even experienced above-average temperatures as Boston hit 64 F, nearly 10 degrees above average. Richmond, Virginia, reached 72 F on Monday just a couple of days after recording a high of 58 F. Richmond's average high for this time of year is in the upper 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XoxF_0f6umkjR00

AccuWeather forecasters say this warmup is likely to continue through much of this week.

"A ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the eastern third of the U.S. through Wednesday," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

On Tuesday afternoon, temperatures reached the 80-degree mark as far north as the Carolinas, and impacted Charlotte, North Carolina, shortly after patchy frost was a concern as recently as early Monday.

After experiencing an unusually chilly weekend for early in April, most temperatures along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast had climbed into the 60s and 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia topped out at 73 degrees on Tuesday, which was well above the average in the lower 60s, and even higher than Sunday's peak of only 52 F. Locations farther west can have comparatively warmer conditions as well. After barely rising past the middle 40s last Saturday, temperatures climbed into the 60s in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

"[This] will be the prime opportunity to get outdoors and participate in popular springtime activities such as walking, hiking, bird-watching, picnicking and biking," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.

Experts say that these higher temperatures can give nature a boost for flowers and greenery to flourish. Daytime temperatures from the Tennessee Valley to the Northeast are expected to range between 10 and 15 degrees above average. However, depending on location and timing, the spring warmup can be fickle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcP8w_0f6umkjR00

"A subtle cooling will occur in the coastal Northeast on Wednesday," said Babinski, explaining that winds off the ocean will cause temperatures in cities like New York and Boston to roll back into the low and mid-60s, while Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., should still climb well into the 70s and 80s.

Far from the ocean, Pittsburgh could have its peak on Wednesday with a high in the lower 70s, over 10 degrees above average. Raleigh, North Carolina, is also expected to be about 10 degrees above normal in the lower 80s, while the average for this time of year is in the lower 70s.

Outdoor plans could be limited, however, by rain and thunderstorms expected across the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley and interior Northeast. There is even the risk for thunderstorms to erupt and become locally severe with hail and strong wind gusts in parts of Pennsylvania and New York on Wednesday, forecasters say. The storms will fire well to the east of a large outbreak of severe weather over the Central states into Wednesday night.

"Then on Thursday, a strong southwesterly flow of air will occur ahead of a cold front," Babinski continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKVFL_0f6umkjR00

Nighttime lows could be even more impressive than the daytime temperatures as conditions remain toasty well into the early morning hours of Thursday. While Philadelphia typically has lows in the lower 40s this time of year, this ideal flow of air will keep temperatures from falling below the lower 60s. A few other spots that can challenge this unique criterion are D.C., Baltimore, Richmond and the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

With this head start, the southwesterly wind is anticipated to bolster temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the day across much of the region, including the major I-95 cities like New York City and Philadelphia. Elsewhere, Westfield, Massachusetts, a city located in the southwestern part of the state, could even approach the record of 77 F set in 2014 as the temperature rises into the middle 70s.

"In some Eastern cities, Thursday will be the warmest day since last fall," added Babinski. The last time the Big Apple reached the upper 70s and Philadelphia reached the 80s was last October.

Thursday could also be a rainy or even thundery day for much of the Atlantic coast. By the end of the week, conditions are likely to cool slightly back toward average, with highs in the 60s and 70s for many.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters on alert for major severe weather outbreak

A colossal storm is brewing for the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm system, which is expected to be as expansive as it is dynamic, is forecast to unfold as winter transitions into spring and will cover nearly the entire country with a variety of hazardous impacts including a widespread tornado risk, blizzard conditions and serious flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Boston, PA
City
Westfield, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Spring Township, PA
State
Virginia State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#New York City
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Nearly 100M at risk for next severe weather outbreak across heartland

Close to 100 million Americans will be at risk for all forms of severe weather that includes tornadoes into Wednesday night as a dangerous severe weather threat persists, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather is a continuation of violent storms that targeted locations from Texas to Minnesota on Tuesday and part of the same massive storm system responsible for an ongoing blizzard over the northern Plains and high winds over the southern Plains.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters warn of tornado threat for parts of Gulf Coast region

Severe weather will threaten multiple hazards, including tornadoes, across parts of the South on Friday as the atmosphere remains volatile, AccuWeather forecasters say. Multiple injuries were reported in Atmore, Alabama, after a likely tornado tracked through the area, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The town is located just north of the western tip of the Florida Panhandle. Nine mobile homes were destroyed during the severe weather, according to NorthEscambia.com.
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest

Much of California will note nearly a 30-degree temperature change from daytime highs last Friday to temperatures early this week. Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the past weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy