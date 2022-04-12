ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Mike Kehoe announces run for governor

By Maddie Sinclair Johnson
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) announced on April 5 that he is running for governor in 2024. As of April 11, he is the only official candidate in the race. The current governor, Mike Parson (R), is ineligible to run for another term. He took office in 2018 after Eric Greitens resigned and won re-election in 2020. In Missouri, a governor may serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Kehoe was appointed to the office of lieutenant governor by Parson in 2018 and won re-election in 2020. His current term ends on Jan. 13, 2025. Prior to his appointment, Kehoe served in the Missouri State Senate from 2011 to 2018.

The state of Missouri has a Republican triplex and a Republican trifecta. A triplex occurs when one party controls the offices of governor, secretary of state, and attorney general. A trifecta occurs when one party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the state legislature.

The winner of the 2024 election will be Missouri’s 58th governor. Nationwide, there will be 11 gubernatorial seats up for election in 2024. Missouri will also be holding elections for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer.

Missouri completed its legislative redistricting on March 15, setting in place district maps that will be in effect for the Nov. 8 elections. Missouri was the 43rd state to complete legislative redistricting. The state’s Judicial Redistricting Commission (JRC) filed the new state Senate district boundaries with the secretary of state, while the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission unanimously approved the state House’s district boundaries in early January.
