ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Hawks Talon GC hosts Careers Beyond the Console for West Georgia students

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpswL_0f6ul8Qz00

CARROLLTON — On Monday evening, Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, in partnership with University of West Georgia, hosted a Careers Beyond the Console event for UWG students.

Students had the opportunity to attend a panel that included Hawks Talon players, Coach Ismael Diaz-Tolentino, Director of Esports Wesley Acuff, as well as Hawks Talon business staff.

“It is always important for our team to get to interact with students and show them what esports looks like outside of just playing,” said Hawks Talon Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “We are grateful for our partnership with UWG and for them being great hosts of this event.”

University of West Georgia hosted the event at The Coliseum on the UWG campus. Dr. William Jang, assistant professor in sport management, as well as Joseph Lee, the varsity esports coach, were on hand to represent UWG.

Approximately 50 students from UWG attended the event to learn about the esports industry.

“To be able to engage with our students and with Hawks Talon GC is a great opportunity for our program,” said Lee. “We look forward to working with Hawks Talon to continue educating our students and providing them with opportunities and resources in esports.”

Students gathered in the Coliseum to listen in on a panel, hosted by Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville, and hear Hawks Talon players and staff speak about their paths into the esports industry. At the end of the panels, students got the chance to win gaming headsets, Hawks Talon Gaming gear, and more.

Hawks Talon Gaming (0-3) will conclude their portion of the TIPOFF group schedule with back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. They will host 76ers GC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday before finishing group play by visiting Heat Check Gaming at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The top four teams in each division will advance to bracket play, taking place in Indianapolis between April 20-23.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia's Fairmont State University holds career fair for students, alumni

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 local companies, organizations and entities gathered at Fairmont State University on Thursday for the school’s spring career fair, which provided its students with the opportunity to find a post-graduation job, internship or simple networking opportunities. Fairmont State University President Dr....
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Basketball
City
Carrollton, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Carrollton, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Carrollton, GA
Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Carrollton, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Carrollton, GA
Sports
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
First Coast News

9 students from the Bolles School sign to college athletics teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Belles School, a private day and boarding school in Jacksonville, is having a banner year for student-athletes. So far, 42 student athletes from Belles have committed to college athletics. Wednesday, nine more recruits joined the list, for a total of 51 commitments in the 2021-2022 school year, a press release said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks Talon Gc#Nba#K League Affiliate#The Atlanta Hawks#Uwg
Newnan Times-Herald

Season-high score for the Gym Cats

The Newnan High School Women’s Gymnastics team, the Gym Cats, scored a season-high 113.05 points Friday night in a five-team meet at the Newnan School of Gymnastics training facility. The Gym Cats defeated teams from Pike County, Jones County, Stockbridge High School and Trinity High School. The Newnan team...
NEWNAN, GA
WALB 10

Lady Canes seek first title in program history

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Postseason play within high school soccer gets underway later this week and one team to watch in 2A are the Lady Canes from Fitzgerald. The Canes will head into the postseason with a record of 12-0-1, the one tie to 7A Lowndes. A team with just...
FITZGERALD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
The Albany Herald

Former Falcon, state first lady collaborate on children's book

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were joined by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to unveil a new children’s book. The book, "Hey Georgia," was inspired by Marty Kemp and authored by former NFL and University of Georgia wide receiver Malcom Mitchell, who made a special appearance for the event.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Solid pitching carries Newnan, now preparing for East Coweta

The Newnan Cougars relied on pitching to control the game against the Troup County Tigers and won 7-1. On the Monday after spring break, the Cougars were back at Joe Pope Field to host the Tigers in a non-region game. The Tigers (17-8) currently sit in second place in region 2-4A and provided a good challenge for Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
Savannah Morning News

Georgia Southern Extra: Benko called it, Eagles baseball team lives it and never gives up

In his monthly digital newsletter "The Benko Briefing," Georgia Southern director of athletes Jared Benko noted recent conversations with head baseball coach Rodney Hennon. "One thing is for sure — our team has a lot of GRIT!" Benko wrote. "Coach Hennon and I have visited several times following recent games, and I have commented on how our baseball student-athletes never give up! They battle every single out of every single game."
STATESBORO, GA
thecomeback.com

Georgia softball player demolishes home run

On Monday, a huge SEC showdown between two softball powers gave up a home run absolutely worth admiring. The No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs were taking on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in Athens and leading 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Georgia’s Lacey Fincher decided to single-handedly extend that lead by launching an epic home run over the left-field wall.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
294
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy