Hawks Talon GC hosts Careers Beyond the Console for West Georgia students

CARROLLTON — On Monday evening, Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League Affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, in partnership with University of West Georgia, hosted a Careers Beyond the Console event for UWG students.

Students had the opportunity to attend a panel that included Hawks Talon players, Coach Ismael Diaz-Tolentino, Director of Esports Wesley Acuff, as well as Hawks Talon business staff.

“It is always important for our team to get to interact with students and show them what esports looks like outside of just playing,” said Hawks Talon Director of Esports Wesley Acuff. “We are grateful for our partnership with UWG and for them being great hosts of this event.”

University of West Georgia hosted the event at The Coliseum on the UWG campus. Dr. William Jang, assistant professor in sport management, as well as Joseph Lee, the varsity esports coach, were on hand to represent UWG.

Approximately 50 students from UWG attended the event to learn about the esports industry.

“To be able to engage with our students and with Hawks Talon GC is a great opportunity for our program,” said Lee. “We look forward to working with Hawks Talon to continue educating our students and providing them with opportunities and resources in esports.”

Students gathered in the Coliseum to listen in on a panel, hosted by Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville, and hear Hawks Talon players and staff speak about their paths into the esports industry. At the end of the panels, students got the chance to win gaming headsets, Hawks Talon Gaming gear, and more.

Hawks Talon Gaming (0-3) will conclude their portion of the TIPOFF group schedule with back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. They will host 76ers GC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday before finishing group play by visiting Heat Check Gaming at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The top four teams in each division will advance to bracket play, taking place in Indianapolis between April 20-23.