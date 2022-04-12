ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday

Clinton Daily News
 1 day ago

The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled...

www.clintondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

The Easiest Classic Macaroni Salad Recipe…Ever!

The easiest classic macaroni salad recipe is the perfect pasta salad for kids year round. You can sneak a ton of vegetables into this delicious and tangy side dish that looks like it was made with colorful confetti!. Easy MACARONI SALAD Recipe. Pasta salad is one of my favorite dishes...
RECIPES
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Baked Asparagus Fries

Here’s a recipe to make the most of all the asparagus that fills up the markets in spring. If you’re looking for something different from Simple Steamed Asparagus or Roasted Asparagus, try these baked asparagus fries for a crunchy and satisfying side dish. 4 servings. 30 min prep.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Daily Lunch Specials#Roadhouse Caesar Salad#Parmesan Cheese#Croutons#Caesar Dressing
Spotlight News

Food: Seafood Pancakes

It’s customary for people participating in Lenten fasting to skip meat and poultry dinners on Fridays between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. It is a sacrifice symbolic of the sacrifices […]
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Breakfast egg and cheese hash browns

To stretch breakfast ingredients, why not make hash browns? But hold on because these hash browns are not like everyday hash browns. So, how did I make them? Continue reading to find out.
TheStreet

Where Can You Find Easter Sunday Brunch Specials?

After completing Easter morning activities, whether that includes an egg hunt, snacking on jelly beans and chocolate eggs or visiting your place of worship, it might be time for an enjoyable and relaxing Easter Sunday brunch. But which restaurants are featuring special menus and special prices for this year's Easter...
RESTAURANTS
Gin Lee

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos

Breakfast burritos can be stuffed with any of your favorite breakfast meats and cheeses. I like making these because they're not only tasty but they are also really filling and good to take on the go. Today, for breakfast burritos, I used ground sausage, eggs, and shredded green onion cheese.
Leavenworth Times

Lunch WITH love

Basehor-Linwood High School kitchen manager Angela Vlasic shows people she loves them by cooking. She’s worked in USD 458 for more than 20 years and has spent time cooking in kitchens of many of the district schools during that time. Vlasic has Croatian heritage and always saw food as...
LINWOOD, KS
KTLA.com

Chef Jamie Gwen shares Easter recipes

Chef Jamie Gwen joined us live with delicious Easter recipes. 12 large hardboiled eggs, peeled and cut in half top to bottom. Remove cooked yolks from egg whites. Combine the yolks, sharp cheddar cheese, black pepper, salt, mustard, garlic powder and mayonnaise in your food processor and process until smooth. Stir in pimentos. Fill each egg white half with filling and sprinkle paprika on top.
RECIPES
click orlando

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/11/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com. Italian or French baguette cut lengthwise and into as many servings as you like. In a saucepan combine chicken and spaghetti sauce, bring to a simmer. Place sliced baguettes onto a sheet pan and pile chicken, then cheese over top. Place under broiler for...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Burger Dinner Foil Packets

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Burger Dinner Foil Packets (sometimes called “Hobo Packets”) are quick and easy foil packet meals that are simple to make in the oven or on the grill, campfire, or smoker. The classic combination contains hamburger patties, potatoes, and vegetables all wrapped up in little parcels and cooked into a delicious one-dish dinner.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Mushroom & Egg Toast

This quick Mushroom & Egg Toast recipe can be a great breakfast or a satisfying quick lunch. Mushrooms are rich in vitamins and minerals like selenium, an important antioxidant for metabolic health, and the eggs bring a nice hit of protein. So easy and so very good. 4 servings. 20...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy