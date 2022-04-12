ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Italian Police seize properties belonging to former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin

By Livia Borghese, Sammy Mngqosini
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Italy has seized properties valued at €105 million ($114.32 million) belonging to Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father Dmitry, Italian financial police confirmed in a statement...

www.cnn.com

Community Policy