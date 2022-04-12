Oxfam: Quarter of a billion more people could be living in extreme poverty by end of year

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...

ADVOCACY ・ 20 DAYS AGO