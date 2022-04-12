ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxfam: Quarter of a billion more people could be living in extreme poverty by end of year

By Livvy Doherty, Anna Stewart, CNN Business
 1 day ago
More than 260 million more people could be living on less than $1.90 a day by the end of this year due to Covid, rising global inequality and rising food prices, Oxfam said...

