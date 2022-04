Click here to read the full article. In an era gone by in Hollywood, it was typical to see a Hollywood celebrity smoking in paparazzi photos, at award shows and even on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson. Those days are long gone as smoking went out of vogue and people clued into the health issues associated with the habit, but there’s one star who isn’t hiding it from her fans: Salma Hayek. In a surprising Instagram post, the House of Gucci star clearly showed off her cigarette while her glam squad got her ready for the BAFTA Awards last weekend....

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO