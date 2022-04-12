How Princess Diana's Skirts Acted as a 'Barometer' For Her Changing Life

Adding more controversy to an already controversial royal tour, Kate Middleton stepped out in what many consider to be spring's most divisive shoe: wedges. On the final day of her and Prince William's week-long visit to the Caribbean, the couple traveled to Abaco — a group of islands in the northern Bahamas that were severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 — to meet with locals and see the restoration progress first-hand, and for the occasion, Kate swapped out her go-to, classic pumps for a pair of wedge espadrilles. Even if you're not a fan of the shoe, you can't deny that Kate's version was chic with a braided raffia heel and lace-up detailing.

