How Princess Diana's Skirts Acted as a 'Barometer' For Her Changing Life

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Princess Diana's skirts reflected her ever changing life, according to her fashion designer friend Catherine...

The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
In Style

Kate Middleton Stepped Out in Spring's Most Divisive Shoe

Adding more controversy to an already controversial royal tour, Kate Middleton stepped out in what many consider to be spring's most divisive shoe: wedges. On the final day of her and Prince William's week-long visit to the Caribbean, the couple traveled to Abaco — a group of islands in the northern Bahamas that were severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 — to meet with locals and see the restoration progress first-hand, and for the occasion, Kate swapped out her go-to, classic pumps for a pair of wedge espadrilles. Even if you're not a fan of the shoe, you can't deny that Kate's version was chic with a braided raffia heel and lace-up detailing.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
Carole Middleton
Jasper Conran
Prince Harry
Prince Charles
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

