ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How and When To Watch 'Barry' Season 3 on HBO

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Hader returns as the hitman-turned actor, Barry Berkman, in Season 3 of "Barry." Here's the trailer, plot and cast list ahead of the new...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

ABC Sets Season Finale Dates for Grey's Anatomy (aka Episode 400!), The Conners, AMLT and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article. Following CBS and NBC‘s lead, ABC is the latest broadcast-TV network to detail its rollout of springtime season finales (though only for scripted shows) — and it includes a final farewell and one major milestone. To date, ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19, while only black-ish has been announced as ending. In the demo, Grey’s Anatomy — which will celebrate Episode 400 with the back half of its two-hour season finale — is currently ABC’s top-rated entertainment program...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Star's ABC Pilot, Winchesters Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another This Is Us star is making post-Pearson plans as the NBC drama nears its series finale. Chris Sullivan (aka Toby) has nabbed the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, our sister site Deadline reports. Sullivan’s character, a divorcé named Jake with a 21-year-old daughter, finds new love with a woman named Asha. Unfortunately, Asha is basically South Asian royalty, and her parents — especially Asha’s loving-but-controlling mother — don’t approve of her marrying a working-class plumbing contractor. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The CW’s Supernatural prequel pilot The...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Root
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Sarah Burns
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Elsie Fisher
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
D'arcy Carden
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Sarah Goldberg
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘This Is Us’ Finale: When Is the Last Episode of ‘This Is Us’?

It’s the final season of NBC’s This Is Us, which is both a TV show and a roller coaster ride of all the feelings. The series, which stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley as the Pearson family, whose story is told in both present day and through flashbacks that mostly taking place in the 1980s, is bowing out after six wildly popular seasons. Gather your tissues and your remote and prepare yourself for what will surely be an emotional end with all the information you need about when the last episode of This Is Us will air.
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on April 8, 2022 at 9:26 p.m. ET to reflect the Season 6 renewal of CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.) IndieWire is...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
People

Donald Glover Debuts Shaved Head at Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

The Atlanta creator and star looked dapper as he debuted a shaved head at his hit FX series' season 3 premiere on Thursday, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Glover, 38, was dressed in a coordinating light-pink jacket and pants as he posed on the blue carpet alongside costars Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KBAT 99.9

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Will Premiere on April 29

The end of Grace and Frankie is near. The Netflix series is returning with its final episodes on April 29. All 12 new episodes will begin streaming the same day and allow viewers to bid farewell to Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's characters after seven years. Four episodes of the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Barry’: Forgiveness Has to Be Earned in HBO’s First Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for Barry‘s long-awaited third season has arrived ahead of the show’s April premiere date, and there’s a lot of drama in store. In the brief segment, viewers get a little recap of last season’s final moments and reveals, including the message from Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) to Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that Barry (Bill Hader) was responsible for his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss’ (Paula Newsome) death. And so, it’s a fitting voiceover from Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), which says, “Forgiveness has to be earned.”
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Barry Jenkins is developing True Detective season 4 for HBO

It has been over three years since the third season of True Detective wrapped up at HBO. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, a new season is in development under the name True Detective: Night Country. THR notes that nothing is formalized yet, but Barry Jenkins is slated to executive...
TV SERIES
KVUE

When and how to watch the 94th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES — The 94th annual Academy Awards are almost here. While this year's show is still being held a bit later than its usual February date, much of the same feel and style will be returning for the second ceremony held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards are returning to their Dolby Theater home venue of two decades, and Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be hosting after three years without a host.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Popular FX Series Ending After Upcoming Season

One of FX's most popular series is nearing its end. The network on Tuesday officially renewed its critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall for a sixth and final season, according to Deadline. The final season renewal comes as Snowfall nears the end of its currently airing fifth season, which is set to conclude on Wednesday, April 20.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
876K+
Followers
89K+
Post
799M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy