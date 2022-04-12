'We're Helping Rescue Dogs Escape Ukraine'
In Borodyanka, 450 dogs had no food or water for five weeks. Most died. Only 16 have made to...www.newsweek.com
Thank you for everything you are doing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
