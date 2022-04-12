ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Can Schools Combat the COVID-19 Slide? Bullying Prevention Is The Best Place To Start

By Kevin P. Chavous
 1 day ago
We need to do all we can to reverse these trends and stop bullying in its tracks. So, where should we...

The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
Alexander Langford

How Can Parents Help Combat Cyber Bullying?

With cyberbullying on the rise, parents can fight back by staying alert to changes in their children's behavior.Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Public Information. While remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying, parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean going back to being bullied.
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
WebMD

Tragic Teen Overdoses Revive Talks on Narcan in Schools

March 24, 2022 -- Raagini Jawa, MD, was a high schooler in a small New England town when she experienced firsthand the shock and grief of a deadly drug overdose. Jawa lost a close friend -- a classmate who had been to her house for countless dinners and sleepovers. That...
technologynetworks.com

Vaccine Used To Treat – Rather Than Prevent – COVID-19

Doctors have successfully used vaccination to treat a patient with COVID-19 in what is thought to be the first instance of the vaccine being used for therapy instead of prevention. Ian Lester, 37, a dispensing optician from Pontypridd who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, tested positive for COVID-19 for seven-and-a-half...
Medical News Today

Teen mental health in the pandemic: CDC data ‘echo a cry for help’

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, teens’ mental well-being had been declining. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describe pressures brought on by COVID-19 that make an adolescent’s life even more difficult, including whole-family stress. Disruptions have affected schools’ abilities to provide teens with...
NBC News

Screening for anxiety and depression may be useful for kids as young as 12

Routine screening for anxiety and depression may be useful for older children and teenagers, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said Tuesday. But despite a growing mental health crisis among children of all ages, the group said it could not find enough scientific evidence to support regular screening for anxiety among children younger than 8 years old or screening for depression in kids under 12.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond School Board discusses state’s new ethnic studies standards, required by 2026

In 2017, Oregon passed House Bill 2845, which requires students in grades K-12 to be taught ethnic studies. The Redmond School Board District held a special meeting Wednesday evening for a briefing and discussion of the new ethnic studies standards. The post Redmond School Board discusses state’s new ethnic studies standards, required by 2026 appeared first on KTVZ.
WTVM

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety. The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who...
Axios

Task force recommends against routine suicide screening for kids

A federal task force on Tuesday recommended against routine suicide screening for children and adolescents, saying more research is needed to assess if it could be harmful. Why it matters: Suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10–14 in 2020, according to the CDC, and studies have shown many youths who take their lives have contact with the health care system not long before their deaths.
