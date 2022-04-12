Cybersecurity-focused Services in 2022 Have Moved From Reactive Defense and Remediation to Proactive Threat Detection and Long-term Management

More than 60% of Americans are more interested in Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from Opy and 72Point. Openpay Group Ltd OPY is an Australian BNPL company that is often referred to as Opy. Opy compiled the results of the survey into a handy infographic that allows readers to easily see how prevalent BNPL has become.

ECONOMY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO