Lorraine D. Tekeley, 96, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1925 in Minnesota, daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Steinberg) Davis. Lorraine is no stranger to the Fort Atkinson stage, having been acting in FACT productions since almost its’...

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO