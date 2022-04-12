Cuyana Is the Latest Fashion Brand Taking Resale In-House

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet. Espadrilles are the ultimate summer shoe. Worn flat or with a heel, these woven sandals are all about sophisticated ease. For proof, just look to classic Hollywood films—think Lauren Bacall in Key Largo and Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief—that gave espadrilles the gold stamp of approval. These past few seasons, we've seen the espadrille trend expand, but it was Salvatore Ferragamo who originally put them on the map. In the '30s and '40s, the Italian shoe designer made use of materials such as raffia and cork, according to the MoMA's Items: Is Fashion Modern?. Then, in the '70s, Yves Saint Laurent released his own take on the shoe, turning the traditional flat into a wedge—and a modern trend was born. Today, designers send this woven shoe down the runway in many iterations. Shop our favorites for 2022, below.
