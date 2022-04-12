Cuyana Is the Latest Fashion Brand Taking Resale In-House

Just a year ago, many of us were ready to banish high heels from our lives completely. But as we warm up to fashion again, we're ready ready to trade our slippers for something sky-high. Whether you prefer a demure kitten heel or want to add height with a stacked platform style, follow our guide to the types of heels to get re-acquainted with. With so many options on the market there's really something for everyone. Whether you're headed to a wedding or out for dinner with the gals, details like feminine bows and florals will boost your look and your attitude. For those of us back to the office, smaller heel heights adorned with hardware and smart fabrics, like linen and leather, and totally boardroom-approved. Make room in your shoe wardrobe.

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO