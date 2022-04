Whether you're already a pet parent or if you're merely aspiring, liking dogs can be a deal-breaker in both friendships and relationships. That's why we're head-over-heels with a brand new dog dating app called UpDog, which connects like-minded, dog-loving singles, as well as friends looking to socialize with people and their pups. After launching in June 2021, the app has garnered over 4,000 users predominantly based in New York and Brooklyn — many of whom have found their true puppy love.

