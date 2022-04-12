Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying highlights: Kazakhstan 0-3 Wales

Nao Kodaira, the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic speed skating title, said she will race for the last time at her national championships in her hometown in October, according to Japanese media. “When I thought about how long life is, I didn’t want it to be only about...
The USA have been granted automatic qualification for the Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 as the co-host nation, along with West Indies. The 2024 edition is being held in North America for the first time, and will see 20 teams participate. There will be 12 automatic qualifiers, with eight...
Scotland will "only get better" in their bid to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup, says head coach Pedro Martinez Losa. Scotland put in a much-improved performance but still lost 2-0 to Spain in qualifying for next summer's tournament. Martinez Losa's side were better at Hampden having received an 8-0...
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Hossein Vafaei will become the first player from Iran to compete at the World Championship after winning a final-frame decider against Lei Peifan in the final round of qualifying.
Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
The Olympic Qualification System (OQS) for the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, newly developed and recently approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), defines the categories for Paris 2024. There will be 124 places for seven events on the men’s side and 124 places for six women’s events. IBA has combined most of the IBA’s 13 men’s and 12 women’s weight categories into the respective Olympic categories.
The Russian ambassador to the UK has been told by Edinburgh's council leader that his country's consulate is no longer welcome in Scotland's capital. Councillors made the decision to send a letter announcing the decision to Andrei Kelin in London. It said it would sever all engagement with the Russian...
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.“Just after the 200 (at the end...
Former world No. 1 Simona Halep admitted 2021 was "the worst year ever" for her but she is happy that she has gotten to a positive start to 2022. At the Rome Masters last year, Halep was up by a set against Angelique Kerber before she was forced to retire the match due to a calf injury.
April 13 (Reuters) - Malaga in Spain will host the knockout stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals in November on an indoor hard court, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday. Malaga, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, was earlier chosen as one of the four cities to...
Novak Djokovic was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the world No 1’s return to the ATP Tour fell flat at the Monte Carlo Masters.Playing for the first time since February after skipping the US hard-court swing due to ongoing Covid-19 vaccination issues, Djokovic was beaten 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-1 in just under three hours.The Serbian faced 20 break points and was broken on no fewer than nine occasions as the world No 46 recovered from a major setback in the second set to score the best win of his career.Djokovic is clearly in need of more match practice if...
April 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal is still uncertain when he can return to competitive tennis after withdrawing from this month's ATP event in Barcelona as he recovers from a rib injury, his team told Reuters on Tuesday. The Spaniard, who has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles, was ruled...
