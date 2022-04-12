ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kelly pulls plug on electric delivery devices Amazon sought to operate on Kansas sidewalks

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srRcs_0f6ugFCw00

Ashleigh de la Torre, who leads transportation and sustainability public policy at Amazon, told legislators in March the state should allow personal delivery devices, including the Amazon Scout, to be operated on sidewalks of Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill authorizing Amazon to deploy the delivery devices. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly threw up a roadblock to Amazon’s request for legal authority to operate fully electric, autonomous delivery devices in Kansas.

The authorization bill vetoed by the governor was approved 22-17 in the Senate and 75-47 in the House, but neither margin would suggest there was support to override the governor’s veto. The Legislature could return to Senate Bill 161 when it reconvenes April 25 to close out the 2022 legislative session.

She also rejected Senate Bill 493 , which Republican legislators sought to thwart action by cities or counties to ban stores from using plastic packaging that often wound up littering the ground. This bill didn’t receive two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate to indicate a veto override was certain.

Kelly, a Democrat seeking re-election in November, said she wasn’t satisfied with safety precautions in the bill guiding operation of large robotic devices on residential sidewalks.

“This bill does not clarify who is responsible for enforcing rules and regulations related to personal delivery devices other than requiring an annual fee and a certification form with minimal information,” Kelly said. “The provisions around minimum liability are also ambiguous and unclear in their application.

She said veto of the bill Monday was necessary to give the Legislature more time to work on a bipartisan solution that embraced technological advances and addressed public safety.

Ashleigh de la Torre, who leads transportation and sustainability public policy at Amazon, told legislators in March she was interesting in convincing state lawmakers to allow personal delivery devices, including the Amazon Scout, to be operated on sidewalks of Kansas. The program’s objective is to allow Amazon to work toward reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, she aid.

Amazon launched its autonomous delivery program in January 2019 with a device the size of a picnic cooler, she said. It operated at a speed that paces the average person walking on a sidewalk in four communities — Snohomish County, Washington; Irvine, California; Franklin, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Scout has been designed for safety and accessibility,” she said. “Scout is able to stop, or safely navigate around pedestrians, pets and obstacles. Scout will provide visual and audio cues to alert people sharing the sidewalk of its presence. Scout will also instantly stop if something crosses in front of it.”

Under the bill vetoed by the governor, the state would allow personal delivery devices to operate primarily on sidewalks, crosswalks roadway shoulder or right side of a public highway of any municipality. The devices wouldn’t exceed 550 pounds, excluding cargo and would navigate with or without the active control or monitoring of a person.

The devices wouldn’t be considered a vehicle under state law and would have to yield to all vehicles, not block public rights-of-way, obey all traffic signals, operate at a maximum of 10 miles per hour on sidewalks and prominently display an identifying number.

In addition, the bill authorized local units of government to ban personal delivery devices by resolution or ordinance in the interest of public safety. The bill prohibited city or county government from regulating the design, manufacture or maintenance of a personal delivery device or the types of property the device may transport.

Meanwhile, Kelly also vetoed Senate Bill 493 that would have prohibited municipalities from adopting or enforcing an ordinance, resolution, or regulation that would restrict, tax, prohibit or regulate use of plastic straws, bags, cups, packages, containers, bottles, device or other packaging.

“The disposal and regulation of solid waste is traditionally a public policy issue that Kansans decide at the local level with input from local businesses, waste management providers and private citizens,” the governor said. “As this bill advanced through the process, no evidence was provided demonstrating why the Legislature had a compelling public interest to repeal city and county local control and home rule over these matters.”

There has been discussion in Wichita and other communities about banning reliance on single-use plastic bags for consumer purchases of light-weight goods and carry-out food from restaurants.

The post Kelly pulls plug on electric delivery devices Amazon sought to operate on Kansas sidewalks appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Mark Steffen’s grotesque buffoonery has put Kansans in danger as new COVID-19 wave approaches

Dear Kansas Board of Healing Arts: The time has arrived. Come get your boy. That’s right, Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, has managed to shimmy under the already incredibly low bar he previously set. He’s taken his campaign against effective treatment for COVID-19  to his fellow health care providers, all but threatening them in your […] The post Mark Steffen’s grotesque buffoonery has put Kansans in danger as new COVID-19 wave approaches appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response

TOPEKA — While publicly available data may lag, medical experts at a Kansas hospital system say the prevalence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is slowly rising and is already affecting pandemic response. The variant has yet to become the most prevalent strain in Kansas, but as cases become more common in some areas of […] The post As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Kelly, KS
State
California State
City
Washington, KS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Kansas Business
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas Reflector

Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say

TOPEKA — With Kansas on the hook for $1.9 million in legal fees stemming from a costly battle over a controversial voting law touted by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state representatives cast blame Wednesday on the attorney general and themselves for allowing the situation to reach this point. Kobach persuaded lawmakers in 2013 […] The post Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Government Technology

Payment Tech Startup Promise Tackles Utility Billing

As state and local governments try to get past the pandemic, officials face the work of catching up on delinquent utility payments — all those dollars owed to them by residents who lost income and savings during the COVID-19 outbreak. An Oakland, Calif.-based software-as-a-service company called Promise is positioning...
ECONOMY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature races to finalize budget, food tax cut, sports gambling, education bills

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers are working to finalize last-minute deals on the state budget, a reduction of the state sales tax on food, sports wagering, a parental bill of rights, transgender athletes, and a wide range of other legislation before adjourning for a three-week break. The rush toward the finish line — complicated by revelations […] The post Kansas Legislature races to finalize budget, food tax cut, sports gambling, education bills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas senator warns doctors of consequences for failure to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen bragged about the attention he received for sending a threatening letter to doctors encouraging the use of ivermectin for early treatment of COVID-19 based on a law the Legislature didn’t pass. In a Facebook post from his personal account, Steffen said he sent the letter — dated March 31 […] The post Kansas senator warns doctors of consequences for failure to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#House#Republican#Democrat
Kansas Reflector

Senate push to strip Kansas health secretary’s authority places foster care reform in jeopardy

TOPEKA — Kansas senators are threatening to derail foster care reforms in an attempt to leverage support for stripping the health secretary of the ability to fight infectious disease. Leaders of the House Children and Seniors Committee have been meeting with leaders of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee to merge several bills based […] The post Senate push to strip Kansas health secretary’s authority places foster care reform in jeopardy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart and Amazon shoppers might face delivery delays

If you find yourself waiting longer for your package than normal, you are not the only one. This is happening globally because of a Chinese manufacturing lockdown. All around the globe Walmart and Amazon customers could see significant shipping delays. This is because in Shenzhen, China is under another lockdown. Shenzhen is one of the major manufacturing centers in China and is responsible for almost half of China’s online retail exports. Read more about it here.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Amid the beauty of the Kansas Statehouse, a furious session crashes toward its scheduled close

Welcome to the last regularly scheduled session day of the Kansas Legislature, where lawmakers are working twice as fast and thinking half as much. Just about anything can happen as lawmakers crash into the final day, up to and including an explosive rumor that members were being subpoenaed by the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission. GOP […] The post Amid the beauty of the Kansas Statehouse, a furious session crashes toward its scheduled close appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy