Colorado State

[BREAKING] Multiple I-70 closures take place at Colorado's mountains get hammered with snow

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfWHn_0f6ugCYl00
Here's a look at conditions east of Vail around 9:30 AM. Image Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

At time of publishing, two closures were in place on Colorado's I-70, and it's likely more will occur on a snowy day in the Centennial State mountain region.

One closure is in place on I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass due to safety concerns. While not specified in the brief announcement, these 'safety concerns' are presumably winter weather-related, with snow seen covering the road in on-site traffic cameras.

A second eastbound closure is in place between Wolcott and Eagle due to a crash. Images from the scene show snowy conditions here, as well.

Strong winds are also causing travel problems in parts of Colorado, including in the counties of Las Animas, Pueblo, and Huerfano. A high wind restriction has been placed on high-profile vehicles and light trailers in this county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWdUg_0f6ugCYl00
Map Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation CoTrip.org map .

With today looking like a wild weather day in Colorado, more travel delays may occur.

See the National Weather Service website for information on the weather and check out CoTrip.org for an official map of travel alerts and closures.

