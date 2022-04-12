ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Heidi Klum Dances With Elon Musk’s Mom Maye in Feathery Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBZ5v_0f6ug87600

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum shows how to go angelic in all-white. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” judge and host shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing and posing in a flouncy outfit alongside model and mother to Elon Musk, Maye Musk.

Klum donned a white feather-embroidered jumpsuit that had an off-the-shoulder design and featured sheer white underlays throughout the garment. The piece had a plunging neckline for a touch of edginess. The bottom of her suit got emblazoned with white feathers that added movement and volume to her tidy look.

Musk, on the other hand, wore a golden yellow cape dress that incorporated a flowy and open style that she paired with black floral-embellished lace tights and black flat booties .

White pointed-toe pumps grounded Klum’s monochromatic ensemble. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and tied her attire together seamlessly.

On Monday, the “Making the Cut” judge and host was spotted arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in a chic, vibrant outfit.

The style maven showcased yellow and black tiger stripes. On top, she wore a trucker jacket emblazoned with the print, and on the bottom, she wore a pair of slouchy trousers that gave her vibe a relaxed feel.

For shoes, she completed her look with black chunky platform boots that added a rugged touch. The boots had a height of approximately 3 inches.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. And in 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

Click through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style.

Put on a pair of white pointy pumps for a streamlined appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFDju_0f6ug87600

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $130 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEW8y_0f6ug87600

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $63 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TJH3_0f6ug87600
CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $118 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines in Silver Pumps and Matching Moto Jacket for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum injected new life into classic denim to film “America’s Got Talent” with Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandell on Saturday. While arriving in Los Angeles, the supermodel wore a flashy leather jacket. The metallic silver number featured long sleeves, as well as the style’s classic sharp collar and sleeve tabs. Klum paired the bold outerwear with a TKTOP and light-wash blue jeans, allowing it to take center stage. Oversized Balmain sunglasses completed Klum’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Pattern in a Floral Kimono With Black Patent Leather Dolce & Gabbana Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sequins and latex? Heidi Klum combines the two seamlessly. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model walking and posing in front of an ad for the company Afterparty that allows celebrities to host exclusive experiences for their biggest fans and supports within the world of NFT. For the outfit, Klum went with a beaded and sequined floral-print kimono outlined in a contrasting flower...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Embraces 1940s Style Inspo in Unintentional ‘Nurse’ Dress With Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mindy Kaling pops in blue while channeling 1940s style. “The Mindy Project” star shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday, where she noted her outfit had retro inspiration. “This dress was so dainty, @jennaremy said I look like a nurse from the movie Pearl Harbor, which is def a top 10 Affleck movie, so I’m gonna say this was a huge success.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Brigitte Macron
Person
Rihanna
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feathery Jumpsuit Pumps
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event. The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

109K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy